mobile app bar

“My Pops Never Intend to Hurt Nobody Else”: Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks Silence on Feud With Baker Mayfield in Cleveland

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (left) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (right) talk on the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Oct 18, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (left) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (right) talk on the field before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It’s been nearly four years since the whole saga between Odell Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield turned into media cannon fodder in Cleveland and across the NFL. What started as a promising partnership ended up going off the rails, with Beckham ultimately being released by the Browns midway through the 2021 season.

The Mayfield-Beckham duo was meant to be a headline act, the kind of pairing that could lift the struggling franchise to new heights. Instead, it all came apart in front of everyone’s eyes, reaching a boiling point when Beckham’s father released that viral video accusing Mayfield of ignoring and overlooking an open OBJ.

Since then, both stars have mostly kept that chapter closed. But for the first time in a while, Beckham has looked back on that rollercoaster stretch of his career.

In a candid chat with Complex News‘ Jordan Rose, he admitted that while the drama was tough to stomach, he’s made his peace with how things unfolded.

“2020 happens or whatever. I took the year off and come back to play that next year, and [I] didn’t have my best season in Cleveland. And you know, all them things happen, and it’s like I’m happy that everything happened and played out how it happened,” OBJ started off.

At the height of the controversy, it was his father’s social media post that fanned the flames. While Beckham acknowledged the video, he was quick to clarify the intent behind it.

“The whole video thing comes out, and it’s like, you know, my pops never ever intended to hurt nobody else,” Beckham explained. Because for the wideout, his father’s actions were rooted in something deeper than football: “It’s like my pops is like, my last name is Beckham… and I’m going to always protect mine. Period.”

The fallout made it seem like animosity defined the two stars’ relationship, but Beckham Jr. insists that perception was misleading. Rather than holding resentment, he even went out of his way to praise his former quarterback.

“I always told people I’m like he’s got an arm on him and he’s a competitor and he’s a great quarterback. He’s a great leader, he’s a great dude,” he said.

When he looks back, OBJ finds the breakdown of his connection with Baker Mayfield “unfortunate,” chalking it up to timing and circumstance rather than a lack of ability or effort. “It was just like it was unfortunate that it couldn’t work out. But that’s life too… time and situation,” he continued.

In the years since, both men have found ways to thrive separately. Beckham Jr. enjoyed a fresh start with the Los Angeles Rams, winning a Super Bowl the same season he left Cleveland, while Mayfield resurrected his career in Tampa Bay, proving himself again as a starting quarterback.

“To be able to see him shine, to be able to see me go and get a ring, it’s like the winners are always going to win at the end of the day,” Beckham concluded.

All in all, OBJ’s comments not only clear the air about his relationship with Mayfield but also underline a truth often lost in the noise: that sometimes, even talented partnerships don’t click. Except in this case, both men have shown there can still be success … just not together in Cleveland.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these