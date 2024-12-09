“Thank God He Wears a Helmet for a Living”: Fans React as Derrick Henry Unveils His New Haircut

Derrick Henry left the Tennessee Titans after eight years with the team this past offseason, joining the Baltimore Ravens instead. He has seemed truly rejuvenated by the move. New energy, new life, new city, new team, new Derrick Henry… new haircut?

Henry’s celebrated mane of dreadlocks has been a constant for the burly RB for many years. They’re part of his DNA as a football player since viewers can’t see his face when he plays. However, considering his new beginnings in Charm City, the soon-to-be 31-year-old decided it was time for a new hairstyle.

In a video posted to social media, Henry can be seen showing off his new look. Surprisingly, he chopped off large sections of his beloved dreadlocks, which he was holding in his hand in the video. The Ravens RB will now be rocking braids instead of dreads.

While the braids were clearly done by a professional, with the top pair even combining for an interesting swirl style, they just didn’t fit Henry as the dreads did. They’re also showing off a little too much scalp for most people’s liking.

Henry’s old hair fit him perfectly. Sometimes he would let his dreads flow behind him like a mane, but more often than not he would tie them up nice and tight into one — a very stiff-looking braid that stuck out the back of his helmet, like this.

The stiff single-braided dreads were right in line with the rest of his football persona. Henry’s running style is such that he appears to be barely moving—stiff—as he trudges down the field at speeds much faster than they seem. Not to mention that the stiff-haired Henry was also known for having the best and most ruthless stiff arm in the game.

But alas, Henry wanted something new, which is his prerogative. However, that doesn’t mean people—even Ravens fans—have to like it. Spoiler alert: they didn’t.

Braids or dreads, Henry has been resurgent in his first year with the Baltimore Ravens. He leads the league with 13 rushing TDs, and he’s also going for 5.9 yards per carry, which is by far the highest mark of his career. He’s also rushing for over 108 yards per game, his best mark since 2021, and is on pace for his highest yardage total since his 2,000-yard effort in 2020.

We doubt the haircut switch will be able to slow him down as the Ravens emerge from their bye week to take on the Giants in New York in Week 15.