5 Years Before Signing $19,250,000 Steelers Deal, Mitch Trubisky Dropped the Moolah on Muhsin Mohammad’s Lavish Abode

Mitchell Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ seasoned quarterback, has made a strategic play off the field with his recent three-year contract extension, signaling his long-term commitment to the franchise. Beyond the field, Mitch has shown an eye for legacy properties, notably catching a Gurnee home once graced by Bears legend Muhsin Muhammad, which he later sold in three years.

But his taste in real estate elevates his move to swap a Gurnee abode for a Florida residence following a fresh $19.25 million deal with the Steelers.

Mitchell Trubisky’s Real Estate Portfolio

An article by Bears News states that, In the leafy confines of Gurnee, Illinois, Trubisky once secured a victory in real estate, acquiring Muhammad’s luxurious abode for nearly a million dollars. The stately house, spanning over 5,500 square feet, became more than just a home—it was proof of Trubisky’s taste for grandeur.

This purchase in 2018 came after his second-overall pick in the NFL Draft, hinting at a future as promising as the estate he’d chosen. The property, however, would only be part of his portfolio for three years before he let it go for, selling for $975,000 in 2021.

Purchased in 2018 for $950,000, this property boasts six bedrooms, 6½ bathrooms, and an array of amenities including two fireplaces, a grand foyer, and an expansive outdoor living space complete with a kitchen, fire pit, and hot tub, it was a home fit for NFL royalty.

Team Building at Trubisky’s Florida Residence

In the balmy climes of his Florida residence, Mitchell Trubisky is not just basking in the sun but also cultivating the seeds of teamwork and camaraderie. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, after trading bricks for beaches, hosted a weekend of drills and downtime at his new home two years ago.

His guests included the Steelers’ agile pass-catchers and the dynamic running back Najee Harris—a lineup that hints at Trubisky’s game plan to fortify bonds before the season’s first whistle. NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala highlighted this gathering as more than a casual meet-up, illustrating Trubisky’s dedication to leadership—a trait he’s carried from his tenure with the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills.

His outreach extended to fellow quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, showcasing a unity-over-rivalry ethos that could be the linchpin for his role in the upcoming training camp face-off. The buzz from Florida extends beyond practice throws. It resonates with Trubisky’s influence in recruiting cornerback Levi Wallace from the Bills—a strategic play enhancing the Steelers’ defense. This isn’t just Trubisky’s arm that’s strengthening the team—it’s his vision for a cohesive squad, a move reflecting his readiness to lead not just in play but in spirit.