Kayla Nicole Caught Liking IG Post About “Building a Man for Another Girl” Amid Travis Kelce’s Perfect Relationship With Taylor Swift

From the get-go, the relationship between Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole was more fragile and complex than strong. The couple dated on and off from 2017 before finally calling it quits in 2022. An inconsistent relationship is always tough to bear, and unfortunately, her latest Instagram activity suggests that she has still not healed from it.

Last night, the Reddit community “r/kaylanicolesnarkpage” was presented with yet another sign that Kayla is not over her ex — Travis Kelce. A community member of the subreddit posted a screenshot from five days ago [Oct 20] showing that she liked a post on IG featuring a picture of a female “Bob the Builder.” The image was paired with a spicy caption that read: “Me after building a man for another girl.”

Kayla Nicole caught in 4D liking a post about building up Travis for Taylor lol. Kayla the Builder pic.twitter.com/Cpfqgmv0ly — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 26, 2024

Seeing Kayla like this post is quite odd because it raises many questions about her time with Travis. The like also (arguably) indicates that the model is still not over her ex, while Travis has never been seen happier than he is today with Taylor Swift.

On top of this, Kayla’s critics believe that her belief that she built Travis for Taylor is simply a delusion.

“You didn’t build sh*t” – Redditors call out Kayla Nicole

The snarky members of the Reddit community “r/kaylanicolesnarkpage” launched an offensive after the aforementioned post was shared. They wasted no time letting Kayla know she hadn’t contributed anything tangible to Travis Kelce’s life. In fact, according to them, it’s quite the opposite.

From Kelce’s growth as a commercial brand to his maturity on and off the field, everything has happened after his breakup with Kayla. The Redditors, citing this observation, brutally accused the social media influencer of draining all of Kelce’s energy during their romance.

Redditors going off on Kayla Nicole for believing that she built up Travis Kelce for Taylor Swift. The comments are brutal, damn! pic.twitter.com/SNFZRZb7Dc — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 26, 2024

Is Kayla Nicole acting like a salty ex because her bday is coming and she has no boo to throw money or surprise her??? pic.twitter.com/StNZlXALbl — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 26, 2024

Other members of the community were finally pleased to realize that liking this post means Kayla has accepted the fact that Travis has moved on with Taylor — something they feel she didn’t fully grasp.

Curiously enough, Kayla Nicole since Travis-Taylor’s union has refused to acknowledge or talk much about Swift lol pic.twitter.com/27Ss7Citxa — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 26, 2024

While none of us know what happened between the broken-up couple, this act reinforces that Kayla isn’t handling the aftermath well. Unfortunately for her, seeing Travis and Taylor go from strength to strength might only rub salt in her wounds. After all, Kayla is human, just like the rest of us.