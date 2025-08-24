“His Arm is Brady-esque”: ‘Humiliated’ Shedeur Sanders Told to Leave the Browns After Tyler Huntley Episode

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) on the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When the Cleveland Browns first stepped onto the Bank of America Stadium for their first game of the 2025 preseason, there were an abundance of question marks surrounding Shedeur Sanders. Now that the Browns are on the opposite end of their preseason slate, we’re still nowhere closer to having any of those questions answered.

Sanders’ performance against the Los Angeles Rams fell short of expectations. He completed just three of his six pass attempts for a total of 16 yards, a far cry from his first performance against the Carolina Panthers in which he completed 14 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

According to the former Fox Sports analyst, Skip Bayless, his Week 3 preseason outing was nothing short of an absolute “disaster.” Nevertheless, he still believes in Sanders’ skill set and athletic pedigree.

“This young man can play quarterback at the highest level in this league. He is capable of being a franchise quarterback and taking a team to the promised land,” Bayless said. “But he’s got the whole package. He’s got enough size, he’s not huge, but his arm is Brady-esque. It’s at least as strong as Brady’s. He can run… But the main things he has are poise and command and leadership,” he added.

Many, including Bayless, believe that Sanders has been treated unfairly by both the Browns’ organization and the NFL as a whole. In light of the drama, as well as Tyler Huntley’s game-winning drive, the former Undisputed host is now imploring to get out of Cleveland as soon as he possibly can.

Even though several analysts have reported that the Browns are more than willing to roster four quarterbacks throughout the upcoming regular season, Bayless “doesn’t see it” that way. Fearing that Sanders may inevitably end up on Cleveland’s practice squad, which would be a waste of his talent, Bayless attempted to layout the blueprint.

“Shedeur has to go elsewhere… The only way to get free of this situation is to free Shedeur from Cleveland. Free him. It’s either for them to cut him, or them to practice squad him and some other team, somebody out there… They go sign him off of the practice squad.”

In the eyes of Bayless, that would be a “saving grace” for Sanders. He also made sure to emphasize the failures of the Browns’ coaching staff, directly calling out the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski, for not giving Sanders “something to work with.”

Bayless, just like many others throughout the nation, has become visibly upset with both the NFL and the Browns. “It’s excruciating to watch what they are trying to do to Shedeur,” he exclaimed.

At this point in time, it’s unclear as to what the future may hold for the former Colorado Buffalo. The only thing that is clear, however, is the fact that the Browns have no interest in seeing him become the next face of the franchise.

Various members of the Browns’ ownership and coaching staff have voiced their disinterest in him, which begs the question, why did they bother drafting him in the first place? We may never know the answer to that question, but for now, it appears as if Bayless is right.

The sooner that Sanders is able to escape from what has consistently been one of the worst franchises in NFL history, the better.