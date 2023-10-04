Former Colorado HC Reveals He Sees Patrick Mahomes in Caleb Williams After Matchup Against Deion Sanders’ Buffs

Rick Neuheisel is showering praise on Caleb Williams, the rising star of college football. After a remarkable winning streak this season, the reigning Heisman champion has caught the attention of the Former Colorado head coach, who likened him to the NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes.

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick show, Rick Neuheisel marveled at Caleb Williams’ performance. Though he did not deny the astounding efforts put in by Deion Sanders as the head coach of Colorado Buffs, he expressed his admiration for Caleb Williams.

Rick Neuheisel draws parallels between Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes

When asked about what he sees in Caleb Williams, Neuheisel acknowledged Caleb’s outstanding abilities on the field. He also noted that while Caleb Williams shines, the USC defense appears to have vulnerabilities. The former Colorado HC emphasized Caleb Williams’ knack for creating opportunities and making precise throws, comparing it to Mahomes’ style of play. Rick Neuheisel said,

“I see Patrick Mahomes. I see a guy that just basically understands, certainly, the play called, but then loves to play the play that he creates by extension. Kind of has a sixth sense of where these guys are going to end up being and can throw them open. He’s magnificent.”

It’s evident that Williams’ performance has caught the attention of football experts like Neuheisel, who see a bright future for the young quarterback. Rick also assessed the talents of Shedeur Sanders, drawing comparisons to Caleb Williams. He praised Shedeur’s impressive abilities, particularly his versatility in making platform throws.

Rick Neuheisel highlighted Sanders’ knack for adapting to challenging situations, exemplified by a remarkable play during the TCU game. The former Colorado HC said, “He’s close. He’s been terrific. And his ability to make every platform throw has been really fun to watch as well.”

Rick Neuheisel applauded Deion Sanders and Colorado football on the Dan Patrick show

The former Colorado head coach expressed his astonishment at the remarkable success of Buff’s football program in the 2023 CFB season. He characterized it as “off the charts.” In a humorous tone, he even conjectured that the university’s athletic director, Rick George, may require surgical assistance to wipe the perpetual smile from his face.

Neuheisel underscored the program’s increased attention and viewership, especially during televised games. He stressed the invaluable exposure Deion Sanders brings to the Colorado brand and its recruiting efforts.

Rick added when asked about Colorado’s season,

“Getting a phone call from Prime would be awesome as a kid but watching that you want to be a part of it. Colorado is going to reap unbelievable benefits in the recruiting world because of it.”

That being said, the road to the level at which Patrick Mahomes stands is going to be difficult for both Caleb Williams and Sheduer Sanders. However, the former Buccaneer feels both the astounding quarterbacks are close to the dream start one needs at the collegiate level.