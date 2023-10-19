“He Shouldn’t Be Talking To Taylor Swift”: Jason & Travis Kelce Joke About Papa Kelce Talking To Taylor Swift During Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the talk of the NFL town with their freshly brewed romance rumors. The 12-time Grammy winner has been spotted at almost all Chiefs’ games this season, and the fans couldn’t be any more excited. However, as the Chiefs kingdom and the Swifties celebrated the stunning win over the Broncos, the star TE felt terrified watching his dad talk to the pop star in the VIP Box area.

In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason and Travis touched upon the viral clip of their dad, Ed Kelce, making acquaintances with the latter’s rumored fling at the game. Reacting to the video, Jason jokingly said, “He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift.”

Jason and Travis Kelce Joke About Papa Kelce Talking To Taylor Swift

Everyone knows there’s never a dull moment with the Kelces. Be it Mama Kelce celebrating the Kelce brothers last year at Super Bowl finals or now Papa Kelce talking to Taylor Swift, they have a separate fanbase. And catering to those fans in the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the 2x SB champ and his Philadelphia Eagles brother Jason Kelce delved in depth about that “momentous moment.” The two couldn’t help but laugh heartily about why “this is a terrifying conversation.”

Travis felt almost ‘terrible’ for his alleged fling, stating, “I felt terrible for Taylor for being in this talking to Mom all right that’s you know it’s going to be fine, it’s delightful, it’s going to be a wonderful conversation if you see Dad talking to anybody and you can’t hear what’s happening who knows where those conversations. We can’t, we can’t keep kicking Dad just because we enjoy doing it.”

However, the brothers couldn’t help but appreciate their father. After all, he made them who they are, and that’s what makes him, in Kelce’s brother’s own terms, “the best f**king dad in the world.” Additionally, the 8x Pro Bowler is now looking to expand his real estate portfolio amidst the roller coaster rumors regarding his love life.

A New Mansion To Ease Kelce’s ‘Protectiveness’

Travis Kelce has reportedly purchased a luxurious $6 million mansion in Kansas City, emphasizing the desire for privacy, particularly concerning his rumored relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift. Travis decided to upgrade his home due to his previous property becoming a tourist attraction, leading to discomfort and privacy concerns, which became a serious issue for the NFL star.

The new mansion is spacious, featuring six bedrooms, a vast 16,000 sq ft living room, a pool with a waterfall, a tennis court, a pickleball court, and a mini-golf course, exuding luxury. The primary motive behind this acquisition seems to be ensuring increased privacy for his alleged relationship with TayTay. In a recent episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, the duo discussed their recent trip to the Big Apple, focusing on Taylor’s security team and the challenges of dating one of the world’s most famous artists.

The conversation centered around a moment when Travis was seen touching a security guard’s back while he was out with Taylor, revealing his protective instincts when on a date, and emphasizing the need for self-awareness in such situations. Travis also jokingly offered to take over from the pop star’s security guard during their outings, underscoring his protective stance.