“Tom Brady’s Dad Got An IG”: NFL World Roasts TB12 As Eli Manning Makes Mid-Life Move

NFC head coach Eli Manning participates in the AFC versus NFC Pro Bowl practice and media day at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Manning’s entry into the 21st-century Gen Z World came at the expense of the GOAT, Tom Brady. The 2-time Super Bowl winner finally got himself an Instagram account, prompting fans to repeat the running gag of Eli being referred to as Tom Brady’s father.

The former Giants quarterback made his Instagram debut, posting pictures of himself and Peyton throughout the years. However, the only thing fans commented on was Brady and Wli’s feud.

Fans jokingly referred to Eli as Brady’s dad, suggesting that TB12 must be trembling with fear. Some playfully called the two-time Super Bowl winner “Tom Brady Sr.,” while others referred to Eli as the former Patriots quarterback’s nightmare.

A fan expressed a desire for Manning to surpass Tom on Instagram following, beating him one final time. Many intentionally called Eli the GOAT, while others praised his editing skills.

Eli’s first Instagram post has fans rolling with laughter. The former Giants quarterback shared pictures of himself and Peyton, but most of Peyton’s body was cropped out, leaving only his giant forehead visible.

The prominent forehead has become a running gag between Eli and his older brother, with the two-time Super Bowl winner often poking fun at the former Broncos quarterback’s distinctive feature during their MNF broadcasts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eli Manning (@elimanning)

Manning brothers have been co-hosting the ManningCast since 2021. In addition, Eli hosts a college football show called Eli’s Places, produced by Omaha Productions.

Peyton, on the other hand, has remained active in the public eye since retirement, promoting his brand, making appearances, and producing shows. Eli has been much more reserved. However, he is now taking it on. His Eli Manning Show, produced in association with the Giants, has been gaining attention online.

During an episode of the show, the former quarterback and his former teammate engaged in a uniquely entertaining Olympic competition.

Eli Manning Hosts His Own “Eli-mpics”

Shaun O’Hara, the former Giants Center and Eli’s co-host on the Eli Manning Show competed against Eli in their version of the Olympic Games, the “ELI-MPICS.”

Despite having rules, the games quickly devolved into a chaotic competition as sportsmanship was abandoned. The duo cheated relentlessly to outdo each other.

They began with the classic Tug of War. The loser had to wait ten Mississippi seconds before proceeding to the next challenge. Eli lost, giving Shaun a head start in the dizzy and egg-in-the-spoon races.

O’Hara took the lead and advanced to Beer Pong. However, the four-time Pro Bowler quickly caught up and won the Beer Pong, taking the lead. Eli moved on to the next hurdle – Bobbing For Apples, followed by a sack race.

Manning gained an early lead in the sack race, but Shaun almost caught up, and the duo started the final round at the same time. The final challenge was kicking a small field goal while wearing a Giants helmet.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts and playful cheating, Eli emerged victorious by successfully kicking a field goal. Unsatisfied with the result, O’Hara demanded a rematch for a chance at redemption.

The duo ended up playing Lime Flick Football, which Eli comfortably won on his first attempt.

The Eli Manning Show premiered on the 30th of September, 2021. Since then they have shot three seasons with the final episode of season three airing three weeks ago, involving the actor Jason Biggs.