Joe Burrow Injury Report: Bengals QB Cleared For Full Contact After Missing Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during a press conference after at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Joe Burrow has been talking a big game throughout this off-season, dropping hints about his plans and goals for the upcoming season on various podcasts. With the 2024 season fast approaching, it’s now time for him to walk the walk, especially as reports have revealed that his wrist injury is firmly in the rearview mirror.

According to a report by Ari Meirov, Burrow has been fully cleared for contact following his wrist injury. Head coach Zach Taylor even feels he might give his QB a few snaps during the preseason.

Burrow tore the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist during the Week 11 game against the Ravens, placing him on IR and forcing him to miss the rest of the season. He has since had surgery to correct the issue and has taken part in full-contact practices. Still, the injury completely derailed the Bengals’ season, causing them to miss the playoffs.

Although Jake Browning soon took over from Burrow, winning three of the first four games, he couldn’t sustain the momentum. However, despite throwing 7 picks, he still made a considerable impact, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards with 12 TDs.

Burrow has taken a cautious approach toward rehabilitation and recovery after enduring multiple injuries. Known for playing through pain, he has now shifted his focus to a slower rehab process to reach peak condition.

This off-season, he has added 10-15 pounds of muscle. After staying out of sight, he plans to make a significant comeback, reminding everyone of his exceptional QB play when fully healthy.

Coming in with a bang after spending months on the sideline might just be what Burrow needs to take the Bengals all the way. Moreover, an individual award in the process might not be such a bad thing.

Burrow For Comeback Player Of The Year?

Last season, another Joe got off his couch and delivered for the cross-town rivals. Joe Flacco took home the Comeback Player of the Year award and secured a new one-year contract with the Colts. This time, it’s the Joe from Cincinnati who could claim the same prize after spending months on the sidelines.

Burrow is in the running for his second CPOY award after winning it in 2021. According to AtoZ Sports, beat writer Mike Payton predicts Joe will lift the trophy after leading the Bengals to the playoffs. The last time Burrow won this award, he threw for over 4,611 yards and 34 TDs and took the franchise to the Super Bowl.

However, the competition for the award is steep, with many QBs coming back from injuries. Currently, Aaron Rodgers has the highest odds of winning CPOY with +125, followed by Burrow at +300. Kirk Cousins, who spent the season out with an ACL tear, has +500 odds, while the Colts’ Anthony Richardson is fourth with +600.

Nick Chubb is also in contention with +850, while Daniel Jones is in this race with +1600 odds. Hence, it will surely be interesting to see how Burrow fares once the 2024 season begins.