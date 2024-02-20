Former Jets GM Tries to Justify Sending Russell Wilson to New York to Backup Aaron Rodgers: “Pay Him a Million Dollars”

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, while appearing on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’, suggested that Russell Wilson should try his luck in the Big Apple as a backup for Aaron Rodgers. The nine-time Pro Bowler QB, who has inked one of the most lucrative contracts in the league with the Broncos in 2022 — a five-year deal worth $242.6 million to be exact — has pretty much the same resume as Rodgers. So when Tannenbaum suggested that Wilson would flourish as a backup for A-Rod, everyone across from him on the table was left bewildered.

Bart Scott, the former New England defensive star, also couldn’t believe his ears and jokingly peeped into Tannenbaum’s mug to see what the latter had been drinking. However, the former GM explained, “Pay him a million dollars and let him resurrect his career… Where else is he gonna go?” followed by, “He has to resurrect his career. So if you have to sit for a year, why not sit behind one of the greatest to ever do it (Aaron Rodgers)?”

Tannenbaum didn’t end it there, doubling down on Wilson not finding a landing spot, “Where else is he gonna go? He’s 36 years old. No one is going to hand him a starting job. He’s gonna have to be a backup somewhere.”

For the uninitiated, Wilson seems to be stuck in a stalemate over his role in Denver, as coach Sean Payton has almost confirmed that Russell won’t be the QB in the long run. The star QB is on his way to a big payday this year — a $39 million guaranteed, and another $37 million if he is unable to pass the physical on the fifth day of the new league year. The Broncos urged Wilson to restructure some of these terms, but so far, they haven’t reached an agreement.

Nevertheless, Tannenbaum’s take on Wilson taking on the role of a backup did not sit well with most of the fans.

NFL World Responds to Russell Wilson’s Aaron Rodgers Backup Scenario

Most of the fans were livid at Tannenbaum’s take and doubted his judgment. Some went as far as to question his credibility as an analyst. One of these fans said, “We see why Mike T is out of the league lol.”

The fan sentiment is certainly understandable. But the question still looms large. Where will Russell Wilson land next year? Will he start for a team, or will he be riding the bench? Baker Mayfield is a recent example of someone who came back from the bench and proved they can still carry a team to the playoffs.

Will Wilson see a resurrection of that sort? Or will this be the last of Russell Wilson that the NFL world sees? It will surely be interesting to see how it all unfolds in the coming months and what fate has in store for the Denver Broncos QB.