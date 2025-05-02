Former No. 1 Pick Alex Smith, Who Mentored Patrick Mahomes, Believes Cam Ward Can Run the Same Schemes From College in the NFL

Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Alex Smith looks on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Ward became the NFL’s most recent No. 1 overall pick as he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Needing a new franchise quarterback, the Titans didn’t hesitate to select the Miami product, even turning down trade offers from teams.

Advertisement

Being the No. 1 pick comes with a lot of expectations, and draws a lot of eyes on you. As Ward will now prepare for his rookie season, he will likely receive some advice and tips from mentors, former players, and of course his coaches.

On an appearance with CBS Sports today, former 2005 No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith was asked what advice he would give Ward as he enters his first season in the NFL. Smith jokingly and seriously said that he feels like he doesn’t have much to offer, as he feels Ward is much more ready than he was entering the league.

“When I look at Cam Ward, I feel like I don’t have to give him a lot of advice,” Smith said. “He’s so much more prepared for this than when I was.”

Smith then went on to note how Ward played for three different colleges, played tougher competition, and leveled up in each season. He even said that Ward probably feels like a more comfortable player than when Smith was entering his rookie season. All in all, Smith sounds confident that Ward will have a successful rookie campaign.

Before he retired from the NFL, Smith mentored Patrick Mahomes, who is arguably the best quarterback in football today. The team elected to trade up in the 2017 NFL Draft with the intention of replacing Smith.

In an episode on FanSided NFL’s YouTube channel, Smith spoke about what it was like mentoring Mahomes during the tail end of his career. Smith detailed how he never once questioned taking on the mentor role of helping Mahomes and knew in order for the team to succeed, he had to be fully focused on being the best quarterback and teammate he could be.

“Let’s be clear, I get way too much credit for what’s going on with Patrick” said an honest Smith. “He’s an unbelievable player, person, and competitor. He’s unique, he’s a unicorn. Him and I hit it off.”

Ward will now get the next chance to prove himself in the league just as Smith and Mahomes did. Unfortunately for Ward, he doesn’t have a quarterback on his roster like a Smith or Mahomes to learn under. Instead, he will likely be thrown to the wolves as it is expected he will start Week 1.