Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Look to Break Canadian Comedian’s Guinness World Record: “Let’s Take New Heights to Newer Heights”

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason are returning to their alma mater for an electric live podcast show next month. Possibly the most adored brotherly duo from the National Football League, who started their football journey in the City of Seven Hills, have long planned this venture, which will finally come to fruition in April. Tickets are mere minutes away from going live, and Travis, in his recent appearance on the New Heights podcast, revealed that the fans have a perfect opportunity to break a major record, which is currently held by a Canadian comedian, Mike Ward.

According to Guinness World Records, Ward sold 20,986 tickets for his podcast on July 22, 2022, which the Kelce duo aims to overcome. Their live show is set to take place at Nippert Stadium, the home of the Bearcats, with an approximate seating capacity of 40,000 people.

Jason, who recently hung up his cleats after an illustrious 13-year-long stint with the Eagles, and his brother, Travis Kelce, who won his third Lombardi with the Chiefs, have become legends in the history of the program, and will undoubtedly smash this record in mere hours. During their recent podcast, the elder Kelce also revealed that they have planned a special event called ‘The Great Lombaby Games‘.

Inspired by ‘Revenge of the Nerds‘, this event will witness two teams from the University of Cincinnati — the athletic and academic squad — competing on the gridiron through a series of challenges. In Travis’s words, “It’s gonna be so f**king fun.”

Where to Book the Tickets for Jason and Travis Kelce’s Live Event?

The tickets for Jason and Travis Kelce’s live event in Cincinnati are set to go live at 12:00 p.m. EST. You can grab your ticket from NewHeightsInniPert.com. According to the page, the 92%ers will be in for a ride with special guest appearances, some yet-to-be-announced surprises, and the usual segments of the show — No Dumb Questions and New News. A solitary ticket will grant you access to all the events that are set to be hosted at Nippert Stadium on April 11, 2024. The exciting post on their website reads as follows,

“It’s happening. We’re taking Cincy to New Heights. Alright Nah! Join us at Nippert Stadium on April 11, 2024 for a two-part event: The Great Lombaby Games hosted by Jason + Travis, followed by New Heights LIVE presented by Subway, where 92%ers can expect their favorite segments like New News and No Dumb Questions, fun surprises throughout, and a few special guests joining the guys on stage.“

During the show, Travis actually mentioned giving former Chiefs now Bengals Orlando Brown Jr. a call. So, one could very well assume that the star safety will take the stage. Jason also quipped about inviting Cincinnati mayor, Aftab Pureval, with whom the Chiefs have a colorful history.