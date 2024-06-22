Stephen A. Smith’s $25 Million Ask Ignites Humorous Response From Budding NFL Star

Stephen A. Smith, a staple of ESPN’s morning show ‘First Take,’ is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the network. As per sports media insider John Ourand, Smith is asking for a $25 million yearly contract, while ESPN has offered a modest $18 million per year. Adding to the drama, CB Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets couldn’t help but tease the sportscaster with a humorous remark.

Gardner re-posted a tweet from NBA Central about Smith’s contract situation and humorously wrote, “So that explains why he’s strutting around like he’s the paid cornerback in the league. It all makes sense now.” He even included a brief video of the sportscaster walking through a Home Depot warehouse, donning a lavender-colored suit.

So this why he been walking around like the highest paid CB in the league. I finally get it https://t.co/ACq8GqIJlo pic.twitter.com/dXYNfyI2ph — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) June 21, 2024

That said, if Stephen A. manages to ink a $25 million deal, it would put him in a salary range for defensive players in both the NBA and NFL. In the National Football League, premier pass rushers and shutdown cornerbacks often command contracts exceeding $20 million per year.

However, unlike an NFL player, who is often injury-prone and can be replaced quite easily, Smith brings a perspective and a dedicated fan base to ESPN. There’s truly no one like him!

His path to success at ESPN wasn’t easy, either. Despite facing challenges with dyslexia, Smith worked his way up from covering sports to becoming a columnist at a major newspaper. His ability to connect with others, including his bond with NBA star Allen Iverson, helped him blossom as a journalist.

While there were obstacles along the way, such as his departure from ESPN in 2009, Smith sharpened his skills on the radio by refining his bold and outspoken style. Consequently, his return to ESPN and on-air debates with colleagues like Skip Bayless on “First Take” became iconic.

Beyond television, Smith expanded his reach through his podcast “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” which has amassed over 700k followers on YouTube. The fans, however, are still not impressed.

Stephen A.’s $25 Million Salary Demand Sparks Frenzy Among Fans

It turns out that Gardner wasn’t the only one who was poking fun at the analyst’s contract situation. Every comment section under a post about the contract dilemma is buzzing with opinions.

Some are making fun of the sportscaster, noting that he’s getting paid that much to basically “yell on TV and have terrible takes,” while others are simply urging the media giant to get rid of Stephen A. and recruit Charles Barkley. See for yourselves:

“$25M a year to yell on TV and have terrible takes is crazy,” wrote one fan.

25M to go on tv and just scream is crazy — ⏳ (@kingDiaws) June 21, 2024

“blud thinks he is NBA player,” another chimed in.

blud thinks he is NBA player — ADHD (@ADHDGoat) June 21, 2024

“Wow… 25Ms for this expert who picked Mavs and said Celtics aren’t deep at all!! We got receipts!! Then he says “oh i didn’t know KP was playing that’s why I picked mavs!” Stop it!!!!,” read a third comment.

Wow… 25Ms for this expert who picked Mavs and said Celtics aren’t deep at all!! We got receipts!! Then he says “oh i didn’t know KP was playing that’s why I picked mavs!” Stop it!!!! ☘️ — Fabbz (@Fabbz08) June 21, 2024

“I’ll give him 10 bucks just to go away!” commented another fan.

I’ll give him 10 bucks just to go away! — Boston 4ever (@ShnaggM) June 21, 2024

A fifth fan shared a different perspective. He wrote, “If you can make 40 million for throwing a baseball, then 25 million for screaming is fine if you can get it. I am not jealous.”

If you can make 40 million for throwing a baseball, then 25 million for screaming is fine if you can get it. I am not jealous. — Juan B MD (@objuannasa) June 21, 2024

ESPN is now faced with a decision. How much is considered excessive for a personality who attracts viewers but also stirs controversy? Debating whether Smith is worth $25 million is subjective. He has evolved into a brand of his own akin to that of an NFL player, and such branding comes at a cost.