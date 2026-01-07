Ben Roethlisberger Reignites Headset Outage Allegations Against the Patriots

The New England Patriots carried a dynasty across nearly two decades throughout the 2000s and 2010s. And while no one is disputing their dominance or whether or not they deserved all the hardware they got, the run did not come without rumor and scandal.

Advertisement

We’ve heard them all before. Spy-Gate, when head coach Bill Belichick was found to have filmed the practices of opponents, and Deflategate, when Tom Brady was suspended for tampering with game-day footballs, were the two most famous.

However, theories abound online about other ways the Pats could have gotten the competitive edge. Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger often clashed with those New England teams, though he rarely came out on top. He went 4-9 against Tom Brady’s Pats overall, and he was 1-5 at Gillette Stadium specifically. He says that in many of those games—most notably in 2015—the headset in his helmet would have functional issues.

“Every time you went to New England, the headsets went down. Coincidence? Crazy,” said the former QB on his podcast, Footbahlin.

Big Ben was bringing up the headset issue in reference to a major snafu the Steelers’ latest star QB, Aaron Rodgers, dealt with during the closing stages of the team’s dramatic, division-clinching Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens. During a fourth-quarter sequence, Rodgers was forced to burn Pittsburgh’s final two timeouts on consecutive plays because the headset in his helmet appeared not to be working.

After the game, he confirmed as much, even revealing that the replacement helmet’s headset was also out of order, prompting the second timeout. The technical difficulties, however, did not impact the outcome, as the Steelers escaped with a 26-24 win.

In the latest example of “new is not always better,” Roethlisberger also talked about how he used to get around those technical difficulties.

“We always wore a wristband. In situations like this, Charlie can go, ‘Wristband, 32, wristband, 105. Wristband, 200.’ And it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m just reading this thing.’ You always had a bailout,” remembered the former QB.

However, Aaron Rodgers is a slightly newer age QB. He has never really worn a wristband during his career as teams became more and more reliant on technology instead.

“Aaron doesn’t have that. So then you are in trouble. So then you gotta either burn stuff or Aaron’s gotta call plays. So there it is different … I don’t think he’s ever wore a wristband.”

Big Ben on his headset not working when he played the Patriots: “Because every time you went to New England the headsets went down. Coincidence crazy.” 😂😂#steelers 🎥Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger pic.twitter.com/VnyYqddtOQ — Matthew Luciow (@matthewluciow92) January 7, 2026

The Steelers will be hosting their Wild Card weekend matchup with the Houston Texans at home, so they will hope their headsets don’t betray them again in consecutive weeks.

If Rodgers does lead the Steelers deep into the postseason, however, he might have to prepare himself for some Gillette Stadium headset shenanigans. The No. 2 seed Patriots are looking frisky this year.