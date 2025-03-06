mobile app bar

Former No. 1 Pick Matthew Stafford Reveals Why He Got a Spray Tan Before His NFL Combine Appearance in 2009

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Detroit Lions first round draft pick quarterback Matthew Stafford from the University of Georgia is introduced to the media during the Detroit Lions press conference at their Allen Park training faciity.

Apr 26, 2009; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions first round draft pick quarterback Matthew Stafford from the University of Georgia is introduced to the media during the Detroit Lions press conference at their Allen Park training faciity. Mandatory Credit: Leon Halip-Imagn Images

When Matthew Stafford entered the 2009 NFL Draft, he was The Guy. The Bulldogs alum had everything scouts drooled over—an elite arm, smart pocket presence, and a promising leadership pedigree. Unsurprisingly, the Rams QB was drafted first overall by the Detroit Lions. Before the draft, however, Stafford’s agent believed his client lacked something that could further his prospects at the Combine—a tan. Whether it worked? Well, that’s up to you to decide.

In the latest episode of The Morning After, Stafford revealed to his wife, Kelly—the host of the podcast—why he looked radiant at the 2009 NFL Combine. While logic would suggest anything from intense outdoor training sessions to a beach vacation for the tan, Stafford revealed it was the work of a tanning bed, thanks to his agent’s directive.

When asked why, Stafford explained that his agent wanted him to look more presentable during interviews, as he had gone pale after his last college season. So, Stafford’s agent urged all his clients—not just Stafford—to get a tan before the Combine.

“Yeah, I had to (tan) before the Combine. This was 16 or 17 years ago… My agent was like, ‘You should go just to make you look (healthy)… we have to walk around… yeah, we have to.’ I was pale from the season,” recalled the Super Bowl-winning QB.

That said, one player who seemingly missed this memo was Tom Brady. For those unfamiliar, the GOAT’s infamous Combine photo—where he looks pale, slightly hunched, and not remotely athletic—has been memed into oblivion. Stafford joked about this by hilariously noting how the 7 time Super Bowl winner “went straight from Michigan indoor to Indianapolis.”

While Matthew’s tanning story is decades old, Kelly Stafford had a much more recent experience—with a much less successful outcome.

Good spray tan artists deserve a raise, says Kelly

The podcast host kickstarted the tanning discourse by sharing how she recently got a spray tan for a charity event—an experience she wouldn’t want to repeat. Why? Because the tan wasn’t evenly applied. As a result, Matthew Stafford’s wife had to put in extra effort to scrub it off certain areas more than others.

“I got a spray tan. You know, sometimes you just need a little color, some bronzing to make you feel good. We had a charity event this past Saturday, which we’ll talk about—it was awesome. But, you know, the little unevenness on the hands and feet… I tried to scrub it off, and I feel like I scrubbed five layers off my skin.”

Her tedious scrubbing experience made her realize two things—firstly, the plight that Ross from the wildly popular sitcom, Friends, must have faced in the episode, The One With Ross’ Tan. And secondly, Kelly believed that professionals who can do an even spray tan for their clients deserve a lot more credit and moolah.

“Shoutout to the people who can do a very even spray tan. You guys are hard to find, and you should charge a lot because you guys are rare.”

As always, the Staffords keep things wildly entertaining with their anecdotes. This offseason was expected to be eventful, with Matthew rumored to be on the move. But with the Rams extending him, things have settled down—which leaves more room for stories like this to keep us engaged.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these