Former Super Bowl Winner Claims Shedeur Sanders Making The Browns’ 53-Man Roster Will Be The Greatest Achievement Of His Life

Shedeur Sanders had a topsy-turvy time during the 2025 NFL Draft weekend. He waited until the third day to hear his name called, as he went No. 144 overall to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. And that was after having his hopes crushed by a nasty prank phone call during Round 2.

He landed in Cleveland, where there are already a few other mediocre quarterbacks milling around, but none of whom would be considered the odds-on favorite to win the job. Many assume Sanders will be in contention for the starting job. However, some believe he might have a hard time even making the 53-man roster.

On FS1’s The Facility show, former NFLer and analyst James Jones suggested that Sanders might end up as a practice squad player for the Browns. Jones felt that it would be a difficult situation for Shedeur because he’s always been the surefire starter from youth football until college. Though that won’t be the case in Cleveland.

“This will be the greatest accomplishment this young fella has ever accomplished if he makes this football team. He’s never been in a situation like this. … He’s walking into a situation he’s never been in,” the former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver stated.

“It’s not the second string, it’s not the third, it’s the fourth-string quarterback. This will be the greatest accomplishment if he makes the team. And you know what, he’s going to have to be flawless.”

Based on the way Jones was talking about Sanders’ chances of making the roster, you would have thought he was joining a QB room with Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes. But it’s not like Shedeur’s coming into a situation where he’s competing with elite guys. You don’t have to be “flawless” to be in this lot.

Cleveland currently has five QBs on their roster. Right off the top, Deshaun Watson can be discounted. He’s not going to play for the Browns again. Next comes Kenny Pickett, a failed former first-round pick who spent last year as a backup. Then there’s the 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco and the two rookies — Sanders and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.

Not exactly a murderer’s row of QB competition there. Flacco was likely brought in as the backup or emergency QB. Cleveland is a rebuilding franchise, so there would be no point in trotting out a 40-year-old as your Week 1 starter.

That leaves the real competition between Pickett, Gabriel, and Sanders. Dillon and Shedeur actually offer a very similar profile as passers. They have similar strengths and weaknesses, except for the fact that Sanders is bigger, taller, has longer arms, and bigger hands.

Pickett doesn’t project as the type of guy who would dominate a camp battle either, and like Gabriel, he has always been criticized for his small hands. If Cleveland really believed in Pickett, they wouldn’t have taken two QBs in the draft.

And this is all before mentioning the warm welcome Sanders received from Browns veterans like Denzel Ward and David Njoku on social media after his selection. Ward and Njoku certainly didn’t do the same for Gabriel.

So while he is a fifth-round pick, Sanders would seem to already have the inside track on the QB1 spot among this uninspiring group of signal callers. Based on the evidence, Sanders is a lot closer to starting than missing out on the final 53-man roster altogether.