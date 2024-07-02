Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Recalls Mia Mahomes Being Mistaken for Brittany’s Daughter

Once best friends in High School, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany began dating in March 2012. Coincidentally, it was around the same time that Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, gave birth to her third child, Mia. As a result, Brittany used to pay visits to the Mahomes family, helping Randi out like a family member. Interestingly, several people initially mistook Mia as Brittany’s daughter. ‘Momma’ Mahomes revealed these stories during her appearance on the Mom Game Podcast.

The mom of three recalled the early days of Patrick and Brittany’s relationship, as she joked she wanted them to “be together” because Brittany’s family lives in East Texas. Additionally, Randi specifically remembered when their romance took off as she revealed Mahomes and Brittany “were together about two weeks after Mia was born”.

Randi candidly went on to detail how a few people initially thought her daughter-in-law Brittany was the mother of 2-week-old Mia. It was a hilarious story.

“She is basically like, we would laugh and we would do stuff, and people would say she is Brittany’s daughter. And I’d be like, go get your daughter,” remembered the proud mom with a smile.

Talking further, Randi recalled Brittany was there for Patrick even though “there were moments” when the duo were not together. During those moments, Patrick usually wanted to go out, remembered Randi. But the 52-year-old momma preferred “Brittany rather being here (Mahomes home) than he go out”. “I don’t want him go out and I don’t want to worry,” explained the loving mom.

Following the 2020 Super Bowl ring ceremony, the Chiefs QB proposed to Brittany, and later in September, the duo announced they were expecting. On February 20, 2021, they welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes. It was indeed a special moment for Randi.

Meanwhile, fans would agree Patrick and Brittany mastered the art of parenting as they give importance to Sterling and Bronze after their daily duties. So, how would Randi rate her son and Brittany as parents? Having raised three children, Randi detailed her views.

Randi Mahomes Jokes About Patrick and Randi Being “Strict” Parents

A proud mother, Randi, explained she loved seeing Patrick’s family and “how they are now as parents.” Meanwhile, she candidly dissociated herself from one common aspect shared by Patrick and Brittany. It hinted at Randi’s understanding mentality as a mother.

“I don’t know where they get their strictness. But they are on a schedule. I guess they need it and it’s amazing,” Randi revealed.

At present, Randi is living with her daughter Mia, supporting her to excel in basketball and tennis. During the peak NFL season, the duo continues to attend games in Arrowhead for Patrick Mahomes. And the #15 quarterback has time and again explained how Randi has been a major pillar of his success.