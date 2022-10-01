“Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen are a step away from divorce”: Psychologist says the couple has reached the point of no return

There have been a lot of speculations around what is the exact reason behind the Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen rift. Instead of a disagreement on Brady’s un-retirement, psychologists reckon the couple might be facing a much more common problem.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are one of the most renowned couples in the world. While Gisele is a supermodel who has graced the covers of innumerable magazines, Tom is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Tom and Gisele tied the knot back in 2009 and have showcased their support for one another on various public platforms. They have been blessed with two wonderful kids, Benjamin and Vivian Lake.

Moreover, the couple also showers a lot of love on Tom’s first son with Bridget Moynahan named John Jack. However, lately, the couple has been facing a lot of issues.

Reportedly, Tom’s decision to un-retire is the root cause of the marital problem between Tom and Gisele. However, recently, a source close to the couple had revealed that football had nothing to do with all that is going on and even urged media outlets to not portray Gisele as the ‘villain’ who doesn’t want Brady to play football.

Have Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen entered into the ‘invisible divorce’ stage?

The exact reason behind the feud is not out in the open but it is clear that the couple is indeed going through a rough patch. In fact, when all three kids attended Brady’s first home game this season, Gisele was nowhere to be seen.

As it turns out, researchers might have figured out the reason behind Brady and Gisele’s marital issues. The New York Post recently published the Grant Thornton’s accounting group’s research findings which suggests that a married couple can start falling out of love after competing 12 years of marriage.

The report suggested that after staying married for a dozen years, many couples do start feeling that their relationship has reached a dead end which is why, a lot of divorces occur at this point. This might be the reason why Tom and Gisele are finding it tough to keep going.

Megan Fleming, a renowned psychologist also suggested that a lot of couples after 12 years of marriage enter into the ‘invisible divorce’ stage. A stage where partners start looking outside of marriage to feel appreciated and to fulfill other needs. She also claimed that the next step after ‘invisible divorce’ is formal divorce.

Tom and Gisele are loved all across the world and a lot of fans are hoping that the couple will end up solving their marital woes in the near future.

