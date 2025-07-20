Tyreek Hill Explains How Patrick Mahomes “Uplifts” Kansas City Chiefs Teammates on the Field

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When discussing the Kansas City Chiefs’ remarkable run of success in recent years, much is made of Patrick Mahomes’ arm strength, improvisational brilliance, and clutch performances. Yet, those who have shared the huddle with him, like former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill, emphasize that Mahomes’ leadership and ability to uplift his teammates are just as critical to the Chiefs’ dominance.

Hill still remembers the strong connection he shared with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes during their time as teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs. Now a Miami Dolphin but long a prolific playmaker in Kansas City, the Cheetah has repeatedly praised Mahomes’ approach to leading the team.

In a recent interview with Kay Adams, Hill highlighted his respect for Mahomes for being a prolific leader.

“I have so much respect for Pat man, because the way that he approaches the game, you know, for his teammates, you know, I’m saying like it’s always a moment in the game where football is a hard sport to play. Like we all go through adversity, but him being a leader.”

Highlighting how exactly Mahomes “uplifts” those under his leadership, Hill said:

“Whenever I was in Kansas City, he did a tremendous job of uplifting his guys, holding his guys accountable, and making sure that guys are, you know, ‘if you’re not ready to play, then get your a** off the field.’ And that’s what I love about Pat. He’ll never shy away from that.”

Hill once recalled a time when Mahomes’ leadership was on full display. He detailed the time when Mahomes delivered a fiery speech and called out the team’s entire offensive unit.

On one memorable Tuesday, Mahomes summoned his receivers, including star talents like Hill himself and Travis Kelce, and pointedly demanded more from each of them.

“He cussed all of us… out. Like, me and Pat, we go back and forth. “But that was a moment right there where he stood on business and it was like, ‘Bro, I really respect this,’ because he really just called out all his weapons individually, pointed us out, looked us in the eyes and said, ‘Bro? Reek? You think you’re so… fast, but you can’t catch the… ball. You want to be the best receiver in the game?’ And he was letting me have it,” Hill recalled on the Pivot Podcast.

Hill acknowledged that hearing Mahomes’ blunt remarks was tough, but he understood they were exactly what the team needed at that moment.

Under Mahomes’ leadership, the Chiefs have achieved extraordinary feats. They are now a legacy franchise with multiple Super Bowl appearances and wins, matching or exceeding decades of organizational history in just a few years.