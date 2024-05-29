“Noise Keeps Getting Louder”: Massive Change Bound to Come in NFL, Says Top Insider

In a recent episode of his podcast, ESPN’s Adam Schefter delved into a topic that has been gaining increasing traction within NFL circles — the potential shift to an 18-game regular season. Joined by his colleague Daniel Dopp, Schefter broke down the growing momentum behind the impending change, driven by Roger Goodell and supported by influential voices within the league.

While Schefter talked about a few nuances, like the Collective Bargaining Agreement that ends in 2030, he also acknowledged the buzz it has created amongst the owners. He, therefore, feels that ‘less preseason games and more regular season games’ only make sense.

“It’s not going away, Daniel, and the noise just keeps getting louder,” Schefter remarked. “We’ve heard Jerry Jones talk about 18 games, and we’ve heard Roger Goodell talk about 18 games.”

The idea of expanding the regular season has been a recurring topic since the league moved to a 17-game schedule. Commissioner Roger Goodell has openly addressed this possibility, highlighting the logical progression towards an even number of games in a season.

“I mean, once we got to 17, the question was how quickly till we get to 18? Because it’s an odd number,” Goodell explained.

Roger Goodell emphasized that any transition to an 18-game season would require agreement from the players who stand to benefit financially from the change. Adam Schefter also echoed these sentiments, noting the financial incentives for both players and owners in the NFL. He is already expecting the owners to push for an early change rather than waiting till 2030 for the opportunity to gain more.

Changes are inevitable, and for an NFL that has already evolved so much, the coming change promises nothing but an added thrill. With influential figures like Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell advocating for an expanded season, the league appears poised to continue evolving.

What Could an 18-Game Season Mean for the NFL Players?

The NFL’s consideration of an 18-game regular season has added implications for players, presenting both challenges and opportunities. From financial benefits to health concerns, the players’ side of the story is not critical to understanding the potential shift.

Commissioner Roger Goodell recently floated the idea of an extended season on “The Pat McAfee Show,” suggesting a reduction in preseason games to two and the introduction of a second bye week during the regular season. In a subsequent press conference, the NFL Commissioner added that the primary angle is how fast the league gets there, and that involves the league’s players as well.

“It’s going to come down to the NFL players on their side agreeing to this as well. One more week of football means one more week of revenue, and that revenue gets split amongst the players and the teams,” as per Sports Business Journal.

For players, an expanded regular season promises increased revenue. The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) increased players’ share of league revenues from an average of 47% to a minimum of 48%, with a maximum of 48.8%.

An 18-game season could potentially push this share even higher, bringing NFL players’ earnings closer to those of NBA players, who receive between 49% and 51% of basketball-related income. This financial incentive can be a draw for the league, especially as the NFL aims to maximize media rights deals.

However, the financial benefits come with heightened health risks. Adding another regular-season game increases the chances of injuries and long-term health issues. Players already face harsh physical demands, and the additional game could add more to these risks. Additionally, the introduction of an 18th game should include guaranteed game checks for players.

Notably, owners have sought this expansion for long, initially during the 2011 CBA negotiations. As the noise around this change grows louder now, the players’ voices and interests must remain at the forefront, ensuring a fair yet thrilling game for all.