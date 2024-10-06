Mind Boggling Stats Prove Ja’Marr Chase Was Doing More Than Just Firing On All Cylinders Against the Ravens

Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow played their very best against Lamar Jackson’s Ravens but it wasn’t enough to defeat them. Although it all boiled down to a nail-biting over time, the Bengals QB-WR duo certainly set their home stadium ablaze by putting in humongous numbers, especially Chase.

The 24-year-old receiver not only put on a show with his two touchdowns but also made the Ravens’ secondary look slow with his incredible speed.

The highlight of the game was when Joe Burrow connected with Ja’Marr for a 70-yard touchdown. What made that touchdown so special was that it was not only Joe Burrow’s fifth touchdown throw of the game but how fast Ja’Marr ran with the ball in his hand.

According to Next Gen Stats, the LSU alum receiver clocked an impressive top speed of 21.42 mph on those 70 yards. To put things in perspective the fastest run this season was made by Texans receiver Nico Collins in week 1 by recording a mammoth top speed of 21.89 mph.

Comparing the two one can easily see that Chase was not far behind. However, it was not the only impressive number he achieved against the Ravens.

Ja’Marr Chase was very hungry for a win against the Ravens, although he could not get one, but he certainly gave his all which can be concluded by the fact that Chase reached two of the five fastest speeds of his career against the Ravens.

Pairing that with the numbers that he put alongside Joe Burrow makes this Sunday one of the most productive games of his career. In just 10 receptions, Chase recorded 193 yards while scoring two touchdowns.

However, it wasn’t just Ja’Marr Chase who was firing on all cylinders. Kyler Murray reached a top speed of 21.27 mph against the 49ers during his 50-yard TD run. While Joe Flacco too clocked 18.76 mph during his 21 yards scramble against the Jaguars.

It appears as if the NFL is gaining speed with each passing week as the offenses are opting for more speed.