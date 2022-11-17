HomeSearch

“The S*xual Predator Is Back”: Deshaun Watson Greeted By Angry Fans On Twitter After Return To Practice

Shubham Bhargav
|Published Nov 17, 2022

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is on track to return from his 11-game suspension on Dec. 4 when the Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans. Syndication Usa Today

Deshaun Watson has made a name for himself at the highest level. By leading his college football team to the National Championship in 2016, Watson was able to garner attention from some of the top NFL franchises.

As a result, during the 2017 draft, he was roped in by the Houston Texans. After a fantastic rookie season, Watson guided his unit to back to back division titles.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the Browns expressed interest in roping him in as they were done with Baker Mayfield. The Denver-based franchise succeeded in getting Watson by offering him a mammoth $230 Million deal.

Although Watson is a fantastic quarterback, his off the field actions have really established him as one of the most controversial athletes in the world.

Deshaun Watson Is Back At The Browns’ Practice Facility

Not long ago, a plethora of massage therapists accused Watson for s*xual misconduct. Although he didn’t face much legal action, the NFL decided to punish him in order to set an example.

However, a 11-game suspension and $5 Million fine didn’t really please a lot of people who wanted to see Watson getting banned from the league.

Moreover, recently, another woman decided to sue Watson for s*xual misconduct. This enraged the fans even more. However, amidst all this, Watson has returned to the Browns’ practice facility.

Moreover, Watson’s attorney made it absolutely clear that the quarterback will not settle the latest lawsuit as he did in the previous cases. Even if the case stretches, it is highly unlikely that Watson will face any more punishment.

He is up and running in the practice and will probably play on December 4 against his former franchise. A lot of people had thought that Watson’s case will be swept under the rug as soon as he makes his way back into the league.

However, the recent outrage shows that people are still quite livid with the league’s stance regarding Deshaun.

Shubham Bhargav

Shubham is an NFL editor at the Sports Rush. He can write and talk about NFL all day without breaking a sweat. A Communications post-graduate, Shubham can be tough to stop once he starts talking about the nuances and the little details of his favorite sport. He also enjoys movies, likes trekking and absolutely loves to engage in a healthy debate on any subject.

