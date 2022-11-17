“The S*xual Predator Is Back”: Deshaun Watson Greeted By Angry Fans On Twitter After Return To Practice

Deshaun Watson is on track to return from his 11-game suspension on Dec. 4 when the Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans. Syndication Usa Today

Deshaun Watson has made a name for himself at the highest level. By leading his college football team to the National Championship in 2016, Watson was able to garner attention from some of the top NFL franchises.

As a result, during the 2017 draft, he was roped in by the Houston Texans. After a fantastic rookie season, Watson guided his unit to back to back division titles.

Ahead of the 2022 season, the Browns expressed interest in roping him in as they were done with Baker Mayfield. The Denver-based franchise succeeded in getting Watson by offering him a mammoth $230 Million deal.

Although Watson is a fantastic quarterback, his off the field actions have really established him as one of the most controversial athletes in the world.

Deshaun Watson Is Back At The Browns’ Practice Facility

Not long ago, a plethora of massage therapists accused Watson for s*xual misconduct. Although he didn’t face much legal action, the NFL decided to punish him in order to set an example.

However, a 11-game suspension and $5 Million fine didn’t really please a lot of people who wanted to see Watson getting banned from the league.

Moreover, recently, another woman decided to sue Watson for s*xual misconduct. This enraged the fans even more. However, amidst all this, Watson has returned to the Browns’ practice facility.

Deshaun Watson in his first practice of the season with the #browns pic.twitter.com/vTzheqNTKj — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 16, 2022

Don’t let the media sweep under the rug that Deshaun Watson is an abusive sex pest and the Cleveland Browns broke the bank, gave him the most guaranteed money in history, and structured his contract to protect his money when he inevitably got suspended. They’re scum, all of them. https://t.co/yo1Y5vpWJs — Elysia 🐀 (@afflatusmiisery) November 16, 2022

I’m still baffled that Deshaun Watson is allowed to play in the NFL — tiff’s tower of terror (@terribletiffy12) November 16, 2022

It’s ridiculous how much the NFL media are more upset with Jim Irsay over the Saturday appointment, than they ever were over the Watson sexual assault allegations. — James Davies (@sirjamesdavies) November 11, 2022

Moreover, Watson’s attorney made it absolutely clear that the quarterback will not settle the latest lawsuit as he did in the previous cases. Even if the case stretches, it is highly unlikely that Watson will face any more punishment.

He is up and running in the practice and will probably play on December 4 against his former franchise. A lot of people had thought that Watson’s case will be swept under the rug as soon as he makes his way back into the league.

However, the recent outrage shows that people are still quite livid with the league’s stance regarding Deshaun.

