Antonio Brown and Fans Have a Field Day With Shannon Sharpe For His Fashion Choice At the Lakers Game: “Is That An Actual Purse”

Shannon Sharpe has become a world-class podcaster and entertainer after his Hall of Fame career in the NFL. However, as he enters his middle ages fans he continues to intrigue fans with his fashion choices. Such an incident happened recently when he attended the Lakers game.

Sharpe asked Steph Curry for his autographed shoe right after the game and it took no time for the video to go viral. Although it was interesting to see the two legends interact, but what made fans stop scrolling was after seeing Sharpe carrying what seemed to be a black purse.

It was not the first time that the football legend turned heads with his choice of fashion as just a few days ago he was seen donning a tight dark green tracksuit paired with an orange handbag. And Shannon Sharpe received many comments on his unnatural style. Which is something that happened yet again.

Fans had a field day by trolling Shannon Sharpe’s choice of fashion at the Lakers game.

One fan stated, “Unc needs some bigger pants bro.”

While another fan questioned, “Why Shannon always got a purse on him?”

However, the one person that everyone waited for to react was Antonio Brown, and he didn’t let his ‘CTESPN’ fans down as he commented, “Is that an actual purse,” with a laughing and a T-rex emoticon.

It was certainly odd for many fans to see the football legend with accessories they wouldn’t rather imagine him carrying, which has led to some even questioning his sexuality. However, it also needs to be addressed that Shannon Sharpe has had several relationships in the past while also staying true to his signature fashion style.

Shannon Sharpe Brags About Steph Curry’s Autographed Shoes

Shannon Sharpe most certainly had a fan moment with Steph Curry since it was his first time meeting the NBA superstar. The NFL legend even talked about his meetup with Curry in Nightcap with Ochocinco. However, ignoring the comments on his fashion, Sharpe did address the fans saying he betrayed LeBron James by asking for an autograph from Steph Curry.

“I attended the Lakers game, and you see me standing outside,” Shannon said jokingly. “Twitter (X) had all the jokes saying, I’m looking around to make sure Bron doesn’t catch me.”

Moreover, it turns out Sharpe has become a true fan of Steph, since, despite several attempts made by Ocho to swap the shoes with LeBron’s memorabilia, Sharpe refused to make the trade.