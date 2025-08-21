“They Had an Ironclad Prenup”: Analyst Details Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Asset Division After Divorce

In the United States, marriage is basically a coin toss, as divorce rates continue to remain between 40% and 50%. Even though the majority of coin tosses went his way throughout his 23-year NFL career, this one didn’t fall in Tom Brady’s favor.

The former New England Patriot notoriously divorced his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, nearly three years ago. Thankfully, for both Brady and the international supermodel, they had the wherewithal to sign a prenuptial agreement.

Thomas Field of Beermann LLP, a matrimonial and family lawyer, suggests that the estranged lovers had “…an ironclad prenuptial agreement, which made the division of assets very simple.” Although the finer points of their agreement remain unclear, thanks to the manner in which they both decided to file their documents with the courts in the state of Illinois.

Court records, including those pertaining to a divorce, are typically available to the public, but those of Brady and Bündchen remain unavailable to this day. According to Field, however, that’s by design.

“…The inability to access the terms of Tom and Gisele’s settlement suggests they entered their ultimate agreement by reference only, placing only the required court forms into the record and maintaining privacy over the more detailed financial settlement agreement. This practice is common among celebrities, high net-worth individuals, and other prominent figures seeking to safeguard their privacy.”

Considering that both Brady and Bündchen each sport a personal net worth of more than $333 million, it’s safe to say that neither of them felt the need to argue over any particular dollar amount that the other may have been entitled to. Instead, they chose to prioritize their privacy first and foremost, an act that Fields would describe as “commendable.”

Even though the two of them had grown apart, their separation was an amicable one. Nevertheless, they still find themselves occasionally trading barbs via various media outlets.

According to the Daily Mail, Bündchen was reportedly “furious” after Brady penned an open letter stating that “I think part of being a great father is being a great example of doing what it takes to take care of your family. I chose to do it by playing football.” Brady’s decision to extend his football career by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was one of the final breaking points in their marriage, so it’s safe to say that she doesn’t agree with him on that.

Despite the controversy, however, the two of them remain adamant that they are doing their best to co-parent their two children, both of which are now well into their teenage years. In 2024, Bündchen noted that “I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do.”

Much like any other couple, their divorce has been a practice in humility, and both of them have had to make their fair share of tradeoffs. It’s never fun when the love runs out, so let this be a reminder to listen to and appreciate the ones around you, as you never when they may have finally had enough of you.