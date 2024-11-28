mobile app bar

Desmond Howard Tells Travis Hunter What Makes a Heisman Contender Truly Stand Out: “Don’t Disappear in the Big Games”

It seems almost everyone is rooting for Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter to win the Heisman this year. But what does it take for a college athlete to stand out as a Heisman prospect?

Hunter sought out an answer from a Heisman Trophy winner himself. Desmond Howard has an interesting theory for what makes an athlete truly deserving of the top honor. Appearing on Hunter’s podcast, Howard—former Super Bowl MVP and winner— explained,

“We like the new member to be really special, really unique…The way I judge Heisman candidates is not just what you do but also who you do it against.”

Hunter sure fits that bill. Playing as both a WR and a cornerback, Hunter stands out as a unique college football player. He not only plays on both sides of the ball, he excels in each role. And that’s what makes him truly special.

Howard further explained what he meant, and highlighted the importance of standing out on the field as an individual during matchups with worthy opponents:

“There are a lot of people who pad stats by playing against inferior opponents. But then where are you in the big games? Don’t disappear in the big games.”

Hunter most definitely doesn’t disappear when the stakes are high. Whether he’s playing against a strong opposition or a weaker one, the Buffs’ superstar knows when and how to pull out the big guns. Considering that Hunter fits Howard’s criteria to a T, he can perhaps look forward to having the former Heisman winner’s vote locked down.

Ahead of Week 14, Hunter is the clear favorite for the Heisman trophy. FanDuel Sportsbook’s updates Heisman odds place Hunter ahead of all his competition at an eye-opening -800.

