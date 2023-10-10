Years Before Signing $29,500,000 Colorado Deal, Deion Sanders Had Tried Landing a Job in NFL

Deion Sanders does not feel the NFL is his ministry as he settles as a perfect coach in college football. However, 19 years before signing the $29,500,000 deal with the Colorado Buffaloes, Coach Prime pitched a head coaching job to the Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. He retired from pro football just three seasons before that and was working as an analyst for CBS.

Advertisement

In an interview with ESPN in 2003, Prime revealed that he had pitched a job as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, who were 1-6 at the time. He predicted the then-current head coach of the Falcons, Dan Reeves to get fired. Although it happened but the Falcons ended up hiring Jim Mora instead of Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders Wanted To Coach the Atlanta Falcons

Prime might be reluctant to get an NFL job now but it wasn’t the same 20 years ago. He connected with the players well and had enough confidence to turn the team around. However, the world wasn’t prepared to see a Coach Prime until 2020 when he was hired by Jackson State.

Advertisement

“I guess my message to Mr. Blank would be two words: ‘Call me,'” Sanders told ESPN in 2003. “I think it would work. Look, every man wants a challenge, right? Well, I’ve given this a lot of thought. This isn’t just some spur-of-the-moment thing. It’s not something crazy that I just suddenly dreamed up. It isn’t a joke. It’s the challenge I want.”

“I can make them a better team, and I know that, because I know the things that really need to be done there,” he added. “I put so much time into preparing every week for my Sunday job, watching tape and talking to players and coaches, that I still live football. It’s still a big part of me. I talk to head coaches and assistants, guys with whom I’m close, every week. I know what the job involves, believe me, and I know I can do it.”

It was clear that Deion Sanders had the vision to turn the tables even then but he would have to wait a long time until he could make it real. As a coach in Colorado, Prime has proved that he has the power to make any franchise the epicenter of the football world. And seeing his success with the Buffs, it is believed that the NFL teams would be interested in hiring him. But it seems he has found his life’s mission, and it lies with the young talents.

Coach Prime Isn’t Going To the NFL

Many eyes are on Coach Prime as several programs and even NFL franchises are keenly invested in the football legend. However, Prime on many occasions has put forth his message that he would not be going to the NFL and that he has found his ministry in mentoring young individuals and being a father figure to them.

Advertisement

That said, many still believe that it is only a matter of time before Deion Sanders gets offered a deal of a lifetime which he would be tempted to sign. It will be seen whether Prime will stick to Colorado or explore the horizons of his booming coaching career with other teams.