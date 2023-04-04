After $32 Billion Scandal, Tom Brady’s New Girlfriend Reese Witherspoon’s Tweet About Crypto Catches Fire

Tom Brady enjoyed insurmountable success during his stint in the NFL. After all, winning more Super Bowl titles than any single franchise in league history is not an easy task to accomplish. However, in 2022, everything that could go wrong, did end up going wrong for the 7x Super Bowl champion.

His marriage of 13 years with Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen came to an end, his NFL season turned out to be a forgettable one, and even his massive investment in now bankrupt crypto exchange platform FTX vanished overnight. To make matters worse, along with other celebs who had promoted FTX, Tom was named in an $11 billion lawsuit which was filed on behalf of American consumers.

Reese Witherspoon asked more women to invest in Crypto & NFT

Crypto was emerging as the new cool thing to invest in a few months back. As a result, Tom and his then wife Gisele decided to put a large chunk of their wealth in FTX. However, as soon as $32 Billion of investor money vanish from the market upon crypto exchange’s collapse, everything went haywire.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, commenting on the same debacle, Gisele had claimed that like several other individuals, she was also misguided by the hype created around cryptocurrencies. As it turns out, a couple of years ago, not just Tom’s ex-wife, his rumored new girlfriend Reese Witherspoon was also trying hard to influence people, especially women, to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Back in December 2021, replying to a Tweet by Bobboyhundreds about how not many women are investing in crypto and NFTs, Reese had written, “Crypto is here to stay. I’m committed to supporting creators who have pioneered the NFT space, and encouraging more women to be a part of the conversation.”

Crypto is here to stay. I’m committed to supporting creators who have pioneered the NFT space, and encouraging more women to be a part of the conversation. https://t.co/tq9EdwAmJC — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 6, 2021

In fact, a few months before rolling out the above Tweet, Reese had invested in Ethereum as well. So it would be fair to say that the Hollywood diva was well and truly invested in the idea about crypto being the next big thing in global economy. However, after the FTX debacle, several crypto investors have become anxious and aren’t very keen to put more wealth into digital assets.

The beginning of Tom Brady-Reese Witherspoon dating rumors

Ever since Tom Brady has retired, most of the headlines about him have been regarding his next partner. This is because after Gisele parted ways with him, the NFL legend hasn’t been spotted on a date with anymore. In fact, he has been spending most of his time with his kids.

As far as Reese-Brady dating rumors are concerned, they started spreading when an anonymous source told DeuxMoi, per fresherslive.com, that the ‘Legally Blonde’ actress, who recently announced her split from her ex-husband Jim Toth, is apparently involved romantically with Tom.

However, neither of the two parties involved have said anything about these speculations thus far. It will be interesting to see is Reese actually ends up dating Tom in the time to come.