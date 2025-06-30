From Jameis Winston to Odell Beckham Jr., Malik Nabers Names ‘The Best Uncs’ in the League

Malik Nabers recently attended a NASCAR event where he answered a barrage of questions. He was asked everything from what defines an older NFL player to whether he can hear the fans during games. It was a fun segment that gave NFL fans a chance to learn more about the exciting young phenom while he watched the race.

Advertisement

Nabers had an excellent rookie campaign. In addition to racking up over 1,200 receiving yards, the LSU product topped Puka Nacua’s rookie receptions record with 109 catches. Unfortunately, the title was immediately taken from him by Brock Bowers, who finished the season with 112. Regardless, Nabers proved he’s the real deal right out of the gate.

That’s why it was fun to get to know more about the rising sensation. As he sat and watched the race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Nabers was asked something very interesting: how old an “Unc” is in the NFL?

“Unc? 30 to like 33 is definitely Unc,” Nabers told Bleacher Report.

As a 21-year-old, nobody knows this better than Nabers. He probably felt like an innocent kid alongside the grown men in the New York locker room during his first year. Now that he’s established, he’s undoubtedly earned his respect and spot. But for a while, he was the youngest player on the team.

After the first question, the interviewer immediately followed up by asking who the best Unc on the Giants roster is.

“On my team? I’d probably say Nacho. Jameis is a nice Unc. He’s like an older brother; he’s funny. Dex is another good Unc,” Nabers said.

Nacho is none other than Rakeem Nunez-Roches, who earned his nickname “Nacho” by loudly crunching on a plate of nachos during a team meeting in his rookie season. He’s been in the NFL for 11 years and, as a 31-year-old, earns the Unc title from Nabers. Jameis Winston is also a good shoutout as a 31-year-old. Dexter Lawrence is an interesting addition, though, as he’s still 27.

Perhaps the most surprising name left off the list was Nabers’ new quarterback, Russell Wilson. But maybe he gets the title “OG” as a 36-year-old.

Later on, Nabers started to list other Uncs from around the NFL. “In the league, Cam Jordan, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner. Odell Beckham is a nice Unc,” he listed.

Additionally, he said that Derrick Henry should be considered as one. But he doesn’t look the part. “Yeah, he’s definitely considered unc, but he doesn’t look like Unc. He looks like he’s 24,” Nabers added.

Henry is 31 years old, so he falls in line with the age range to be considered an Unc. However, due to his diet and workout habits, he still looks like an elite athlete in tip-top shape. Last year, he almost ran for 2000 yards for the second time in his career.

But that wasn’t all of the questions Nabers answered. With the race being 260 laps long, there was plenty of time to discuss other topics.

Nabers’ favorite music choices and more

While sitting and watching the drivers go in circles, Nabers was asked what he likes to listen to when driving around New York. His answer? None other than the Top album by NBA YoungBoy.

“Top album. Take it all back to where it started, life of the party,” Nabers responded while singing the lyrics.

The vocals actually got the woman who asked the question to sing along with him. It was a fun moment that the two shared. And you could tell Nabers knew all of the lyrics by heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

After watching a fan lose their mind over a bet, the Giants wideout was asked if he can hear fans screaming at him while he’s playing.

“Normally, when you hear something on the field, it’s probably bad. When you’re on the sidelines, you definitely hear everything. And they got a lot of money on the game,” Nabers said.

As a cherry on top of the interaction, Nabers added that the fan must have had a lot of money on the race. It was a funny comment that got a good laugh out of the Bleacher Report interviewers.

All in all, it was a fun look into Nabers’ world during the offseason. And it’s neat that he attended a NASCAR race as an NFL player; it’s hard to think of others off the top who would do the same. But thankfully, he did, because we got to know him better, and he seems like a great, charismatic guy.