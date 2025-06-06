“He Looks 20 Years Older Than Tom Brady”: Fans Debate ‘Aaron Rodgers is a Washed Up Diva’ Tweet by Skip Bayless

Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines during a preseason game against the New England Patriots on Friday, Aug. 26, 2005, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The long wait is finally over. After three months of speculation and drama, Aaron Rodgers has officially joined the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, as per reports, before next week’s minicamp.

While Rodgers has yet to make a public statement about his new role, several analysts, including Pat McAfee, believe that the move makes complete sense. After all, the Steelers needed a quarterback, and realistically, they were the only viable landing spot left for Rodgers. However, not everyone agrees — and Skip Bayless is one of them.

Reacting to the Rodgers-Steelers news on X, Skip told fans he couldn’t believe “the Pittsburgh bleeping Steelers just signed a washed-up, 41-year-old, finger-pointing, blame-deflecting diva.”

Expanding on his thoughts, Skip argued that simply making the playoffs wouldn’t be enough for Rodgers, given the Steelers’ consistent postseason appearances under Mike Tomlin in the past 15 years. Instead, Rodgers would need to deliver a Super Bowl, just like Tom Brady did with the Buccaneers in 2021 when they blanked the Chiefs 31-9.

However, Skip remained skeptical that Rodgers could pull it off, citing his playoff performances during his final three seasons with the Packers — a tough stretch that came right after winning four MVPs.

“They’re going to allow Aaron Rodgers to steal from the Steelers? You’ve got to be kidding me. I can’t believe this. He is, as LeBron says, completely washed. He was washed in his last three years in Green Bay,” he outlined.

Skip’s “washed” remark sparked strong reactions across social media, with fans weighing both sides — some defending Rodgers, others comparing his situation to Tom Brady’s late-career resurgence.

It’s funny because five years ago he was considered better than Tom Brady The greatest football player of all time — DeFi-G (@DeFi_G_) June 5, 2025

This user felt A-Rod looks 20 years older than Tom Brady, thereby questioning his fitness.

I agree, he looks 20 years older than Tom Brady. — Ike Clanton (@Kansas_Law_Dawg) June 5, 2025

Meanwhile, this fan called Skip Bayless a washed analyst for his bold take.

Coming from a washed up Skip is even more unbelievable — ME (@ellismat04) June 5, 2025

Another fan cited Rodgers’ stats from the previous season to argue that the QB can still lead the Steelers’ revival.

Aaron Rodgers stats in his last season had a passer rating of 90.5 with 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games in his last season. Coming off a torn achilles btw — NextGenData (@iKnowBall____) June 5, 2025

This user said Rodgers is better than Dak Prescott, whose Cowboys remain Skip’s favorite NFL team.

and still better than your boy DAK — Mark James (@KushlifeDFS) June 5, 2025

Fans appear cautious but aren’t ready to write off Rodgers just yet. This is because they want to give him the benefit of the doubt, considering his past success with the Packers.

Despite winning four MVPs, the NFL’s oldest QB this season, Rodgers has only one Super Bowl to his resume — and that came 14 years ago. If A-Rod can help the Steelers win another title against all odds, it could put him on par with Tom Brady’s legendary career (in terms of stats) and allow him to finish on a high note.