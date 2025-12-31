From Justin Jefferson to Josh Allen, These 7 NFL Stars Are Eying History in Week 18

Usually, the last week of the NFL regular season doesn’t carry many stakes. Outside of a few key matchups that determine playoff spots and seeding, there often isn’t much to look forward to. That’s why viewers should instead focus on these seven players and see whether their performances either make history or help maintain it.

1) Myles Garrett

Of course, everyone knows that Garrett is on the verge of setting the single-season NFL sack record. He needs just one to set the new mark, and he will be facing the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. They have the 27th-ranked offensive line, and Garrett already registered 2 sacks against them earlier this season.

NFL Records That Can Be Broken in Week 18: 1. Myles Garrett… pic.twitter.com/Irk49jpvNb — Sal Bets (@salbets_) December 30, 2025

Can Garrett break the record on Sunday, though? After registering 7 sacks combined over two weeks in November, the edge rusher has slowed his pace significantly. Last week, he had zero sacks against the Steelers, as teams appear more aware of the history he’s approaching. With this in mind, it’s going to be difficult for him to set the record.

2) Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey is having yet another season for the ages. He needs 110 receiving yards this weekend to reach 1,000 on the season. If he can do it, he would become the first player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season twice in a career.

The only issue is that 110 receiving yards is a lot for a running back. And even though the Seattle Seahawks allow the most receptions to running backs, they should be a stout enough defense to keep McCaffrey under this threshold.

3) Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan has been an outstanding rookie receiver for the Carolina Panthers. He has 929 receiving yards this season and needs 80 more to set a new Panthers rookie record. Even better, he faces a Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary that ranks in the bottom 10 in the league.

This feels like the most achievable record on the list so far. After a down week last week, McMillan should see plenty of targets and opportunities. Not to mention, if the Panthers win this game, they’re in the playoffs.

4) Jaxon Smith-Njigba

JSN has an incredible 1,709 yards on the season. He needs just 37 more to finish Top 10 all-time in a single NFL season for yards. If he can reach 125 yards, he will crack the Top 5.

Given that the Seattle Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers, who just allowed 330 passing yards last week, this record feels well within the range of outcomes for JSN. Plus, Sam Darnold also has some incentives to hit this weekend.

5) Justin Jefferson

Jefferson is having a season to forget for the first time in his career. But he can still extend his 1,000-yard streak with 53 yards against the banged-up Green Bay Packers this weekend. Jefferson has had five straight 1,000-yard seasons to start his career.

The issue is that Jefferson will be receiving passes from either JJ McCarthy or Max Brosmer. With them, he’s topped 53 yards just once in his last six games. So, this record could go either way.

6) Trey McBride

McBride needs just 32 yards to set the Arizona Cardinals’ single-season receiving yards record for a tight end. Better yet, he has recorded over 32 receiving yards in every game this season. McBride currently holds the second, third, and fourth spots on the Cardinals’ all-time list for tight end receiving yards in a season, but Jackie Smith remains first with 1,205 in 1967.

This NFL team record should be a layup for McBride, even against the tough LA Rams defense.

7) Josh Allen

Finally, the reigning MVP, Allen, is chasing some NFL history as well. He needs just one more rushing touchdown to tie his own record of 15 in a season, and two to set a new record.

Given that they’re playing the lowly New York Jets, Allen could definitely achieve this feat. It’s just a matter of whether he and the team are aware of it.

There are also other contract incentives that players will be chasing. But these NFL records stand out as the most interesting to track for the average fan. Don’t ignore the Week 18 slate. Grab a seat, a snack, and tune in, because you may just witness history being made.