Kylie Kelce Teams Up with Husband Jason For Second Rendition of Beer Bowl as Travis Continues to Enjoy “Extravagant Life” in Europe

Like in its inaugural edition, Jason Kelce served as host to Beer Bowl II, an event he has helped organize for the benefit of the Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation. However, his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, wasn’t present at the event held at New Jersey’s Sea Isle Yacht Club. Instead, co-hosting the festivities is the former NFL offensive lineman’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

The older Kelce brother took a comical sideswipe for his brother’s absence, saying that the three-time Super Bowl champion is missing hosting duties because he “is living an extravagant life overseas in Europe.”

Travis Kelce is in another continent to support his girlfriend, 14-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift, who is conducting the European leg of her Eras Tour. In an article by Life & Style Magazine’s Katherine Schaffstall, the couple spends $100,000 daily on gifts, luxurious hotel rooms, private jets, and bodyguards.

Jason Kelce tapped into his family by asking his wife to co-host Beer Bowl II. During the team introductions, the former NFL center even called out Kylie Kelce for “not offering anything.” She responded by sharing with her husband that he brought her there “to be his card b**ch.”

The Kelce couple also relived their feud with the equestrian community while introducing the Team Doped-Up Heroes. The one-time Super Bowl champion called it “Team Secretariat” about his claims that the famous Triple Crown-winning thoroughbred dominated because it was “juiced to the gills.” His comment sparked a furor within the horse racing community because they find Kelce’s claim baseless. The Eagles legend apologized for his remarks but posted a lengthy tweet to explain his side.

The Kelce Beer Bowl is one of the Eagles Autism Foundation’s initiatives under the Eagles Autism Challenge, which started in 2018. Since then, they’ve raised over $30 million to fund innovative research and increase awareness about the neurodevelopmental disorder first introduced by psychiatrist Eugen Blueler in 1911.

Jason and Kylie Kelce’s Entertaining Initiative for a Great Cause

In addition to raising funds for the foundation, Team Santa’s Revenge walked away $50,000 richer after winning Beer Bowl II. They went through four rounds of competition, starting with the Flip Cup, wherein competitors must finish the beer inside the cup and do a successful cup flip afterward. Round 2 is the Beer Ball, wherein one team bounces the ball off a table and chugs a can of beer until the other team retrieves the ball and taps it on the table.

The third round, called ‘Stumped,’ involves teams drinking beer before trying to hammer down three nails into a piece of wood. Santa’s Revenge became champions after winning the final round, an old-fashioned beer chug off a mug.

In addition to Beer Bowl II, Jason and Kylie Kelce helped raise funds for the Eagles Autism Foundation by auctioning autographed replicas of the team’s Kelly Green bomber jacket, made famous by the late Princess Diana. Kylie’s autographed jacket raised $100,000 for the foundation.