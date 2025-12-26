“She Was a Little Nipper”: Tammy Reid Recalls Meeting Taylor Swift 20 Years Ago

It’s no secret that long before Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce became one of the most talked-about storylines in sports and pop culture, the singer already had a connection to the Kansas City Chiefs through head coach Andy Reid and his family. Andy Reid knew Swift well before his star tight end ever did.

In a recent conversation with TMZ, Andy’s wife, Tammy Reid, revealed that the Reid family first met Swift nearly two decades ago, back when Andy was coaching in Philadelphia, and Swift was just a little girl.

“We met Taylor back in Philly probably 20 years ago,” Tammy said. “I mean, she was just a little nipper, and we’ve kept in touch ever since.”

Tammy’s recollection paints a picture of Swift long before global superstardom. Despite everything that has changed since then, Tammy says one thing hasn’t: Swift’s character.

“She’s a good person,” Tammy said, echoing a sentiment that has become common among Chiefs players and staff. Despite being “the most famous celebrity in the world,” Tammy noted that Swift remains remarkably grounded and genuine.

That down-to-earth quality is where Tammy drew an unexpected, and affectionate, comparison between Swift and her husband.

“Taylor’s just the girl next door,” she said. “She’s just a regular person who is super famous. Kind of like my husband.”

Tammy went on to explain that she and Swift actually share several hobbies, describing the singer as someone who needlepoints, bakes, and cooks. According to Tammy, Swift has even made Pop-Tarts for Andy Reid and some of the Chiefs players, reinforcing the idea that behind the fame is someone who feels entirely approachable.

Andy Reid himself has publicly backed up that characterization. Speaking to People in August, the four-time Super Bowl-winning coach praised Swift not just for her celebrity, but for who she is away from the spotlight.

“She’s a good girl, first of all,” Reid said. “And I mean, might be the most famous lady in the world right now since the queen has passed away. But what a phenomenal person she is.”

Despite all the attention surrounding Swift and Kelce’s relationship, Tammy made it clear she wouldn’t be sharing any inside information about wedding plans. If she even has it.

“I do not have the save-the-date,” she said with a laugh.

The comments arrive during a challenging period for the Chiefs, who were eliminated from playoff contention after a Week 15 loss to the Chargers, ending a remarkable run of 10 straight postseason appearances.