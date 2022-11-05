“Tom Brady Un-Retired To Delay $375 Million Payday?” Pat McAfee Discusses Crazy Brady-Gisele Divorce & NFL Return Connection Theory

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Gisele B ndchen kisses her husband New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and their daughter after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sportsduring Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Undoubtedly, Tom Brady is one of the finest quarterbacks to ever play the game. His number for the last two decades have been simply astonishing.

However, lately, he has been in the news mostly because of what has been going on in his personal life. After 13 years of marriage, Tom recently decided to part ways with his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen.

The speculations about things going wrong between Tom and Gisele were flooding news feeds for the past few months but nothing was said by any of the two stars in official capacity, until they decided to formally announce their divorce.

Many fans blamed Gisele for the split as they felt that the supermodel was not happy with Tom’s un-retirement. However, sources close to the couple revealed that football had nothing to do with Tom and Gisele’s decision.

Pat McAfee Discusses Crazy Tom Brady Un-Retirement Theory

First there were speculations about possible reasons behind the misunderstandings between the couple, and now theories regarding why Tom un-retired in the first place and if Gisele had a role to play in it have started to come up.

Recently, on the Pat McAfee Show, Pat discussed about a fan theory, according to which, Tom may have un-retired to actually delay getting $375 million which he was set to receive after beginning his FOX broadcasting career as he was aware that he will get divorced quite soon.

So basically, the theory suggests that maybe, Tom decided to come back to the NFL, earn the salary as a player and didn’t start his broadcasting career as he wanted to limit his earnings before the divorce was finalized.

When Tom realized that anyway he was going to part ways with his wife and it will involve major financial talks, he decided to pick the football up again and returned to the league. While this theory might have some substance, there is absolutely no way of knowing if there is any truth behind it.

However, Pat suggested that un-retirement being an afterthought might be the reason behind Tom’s underwhelming performances this year.

Nevertheless, what had to happen, just happened and we can only look forward from this point. Tom’s Buccaneers are in dire need of a win to gain some winning momentum. Coming Sunday, they’ll be taking on the LA Rams and we can expect a riveting encounter.

