From Tears of Joy at the Draft to Tears of Ecstasy Upon Making the Playoffs, CJ Stroud is Living Proof That Anything is Possible

There was a narrative about CJ Stroud’ potential draft slide away from the Texans, many believed he didn’t have the spark in him. However, the Houston Texans reshaped the narrative after choosing Stroud as the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and the rest, as they say, is history. An emotional Stroud was moved to tears upon hearing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announce his name at the draft. Everyone could see the emotions welling up in the QB’s eyes, as if he took an oath at that very moment to give his all for the franchise that has put so much trust in him.

CJ Stroud found joy in those expressive eyes, crafting a legacy and honoring his mother’s struggles. Stroud’s body language radiated relief, embodying the pride of making his family proud despite the lingering impact of his father’s imprisonment since his teenage years. That day served as a testament that tears can signify triumph, not solely sorrow.

Stroud has been mature enough to acknowledge the ongoing struggle of balancing family responsibilities, football, and personal challenges. His father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, remains behind bars, serving a 38-year-to-life sentence since 2016. He pleaded guilty to carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery in a drug-related incident.

CJ leaned on a robust support network, encompassing his mother, siblings, teammates, friends, and even his incarcerated father in his triumphant first season. Although the latter may never witness his son’s on-field success in person. On the other hand, Kimberly Stroud was an exceptional mother. She single-handedly raised CJ Stroud and his three siblings. Kimberly’s unwavering efforts proved successful despite facing challenges in securing basic amenities. She instilled morality and ethics in her son that shaped him to be not just an accomplished NFL player but, more importantly, a commendable person.

While CJ hasn’t frequently discussed his father’s situation publicly, he diligently supports his legal matters, offering financial assistance from his football earnings and never misses to thank god to place him were he is.

CJ Stroud Couldn’t Fight Back His Tears After Leading the Texans To Playoffs

CJ Stroud played a crucial role in the Texans’ playoff journey. He shared his gratitude after propelling the team to the postseason expressing raw emotion:

“I can’t do nothing, just thank my Lord to save, Jesus Christ, man. I’m sorry. I put a lot of work in my team. Everybody counted us out from the start, so it’s just special to see the city of Houston come up again.”

Stroud’s Saturday night performance marked him among elite NFL rookie company, completing 20-26 for 264 yards and two touchdowns. The first play, a 75-yard bomb to Nico Collins, set the tone. Stroud tied the rookie record for games with two or more touchdowns and zero picks this season with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

His phenomenal journey from family struggles to Super Bowl aspirations paints a remarkable full circle. Fans and analyst are hoping to see him take Houston to a level the franchise has not seen in past years.