Furious Stephen A. Smith Drops ‘D’ From Dallas Cowboys: “There’s No Defense”

Prior to their Week 6 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, the Carolina Panthers had won a measly total of 38 regular-season games since David Tepper first took over in the summer of 2018. Thanks to the last-minute heroics of Bryce Young and Rico Dowdle, however, they were able to find their 39th.

Losing to the Panthers has, at times, been enough for a head coach or general manager to lose their job. If you need an example, just ask the former head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Dennis Allen.

Nevertheless, Jerry Jones remains adamant that his team is “still in it” after the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles both managed to lose in Week 6 as well. According to Stephen A. Smith, however, “we all know that there’s a problem in Dallas, Texas.”

During the latest episode of his self-titled show on YouTube and SiriusXM, ESPN’s flagship personality not-so-jokingly exclaimed that,

“I’ve officially named the Dallas Cowboys the Allas Cowboys. There’s no D in Dallas. There’s no D in Dallas whatsoever, they should just strip their name. They are last in every statistical category that matters. They are awful defensively.”

Throughout the last month and a half, only the injury-ridden Baltimore Ravens have allowed more points than the Cowboys. Dallas has allowed more yards and first downs than any other unit in the league, and they’ve also committed the second-most penalties.

Suffice to say, things aren’t looking good, and Smith believes that it’s time for someone to have a conversation with Jones.

“At some point in time, somebody’s got to walk up to Jerry Jones, if they haven’t already, and say ‘Stop trying to make a case justifying trading Micah Parsons.’ You can’t get to the quarterback, you don’t have a pass rush. And because you don’t have that going for you, the defense is mincemeat for any opposing offense with a pulse.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if there are any bounce-back opportunities on the horizon in Dallas. Up next is a divisional showdown against the Commanders and Jayden Daniels, who just broke the NFL’s all-time record for most yards produced by a rookie quarterback.

After that, they’ll face an Arizona Cardinals team that just managed to score 27 points against the Indianapolis Colts, who currently possess one of the stingiest defenses in the league. To put it plainly, things may get worse before they can get better.

Given their current rate of play, it’s essentially guaranteed that the Cowboys will be in a shootout every weekend. Should they ever hope to get back on their saddles, however, then they’ll need to win one of those duels much sooner rather than later.

In the words of George Straight, the cowboy’s riding time is slipping away, and it’s hard to blame anyone other than Jerry Jones for that being the case.