Fans Believe NFL Is Trying to Make Shedeur Sanders Feel Better with Their Latest Social Media Post

Now that Shedeur Sanders has officially entered Day 3 of the NFL Draft, many defenders are starting to come out of the bushes. Among them was the National Football League itself, which took to Instagram to highlight how many Day 3 picks have turned into stars (and it’s quite a few). However, the timing of the post led some fans to believe the league is trying to pity Shedeur and make him feel better.

Shedeur, out of the Colorado Buffaloes, was just selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick, as their second QB picked in this draft. It’s turned out to be one of the biggest draft day slides in NFL history, especially since he was once touted as the number one overall pick. Pretty disappointing too.

But it’s not all that bad when you look at the NFL’s Instagram post, which featured notable Day 3 picks — like Dak Prescott, George Kittle, Maxx Crosby, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Kyren Williams — who made it big in the pros despite being drafted on the last day.

Other NFL athletes like Puka Nacua, Brock Purdy, Aaron Jones, Tyreek Hill, Kirk Cousins, and even Stefon Diggs were featured in the post. But the fans weren’t having it. They thought it seemed like the NFL was trying to make Shedeur feel better with this carousel.

“Tryna make sheduer feel good abt himself,” one commented. “It’s like the nfl knows who we waiting for,” someone else chimed in.

“Trying to justify sheduers slide I see,” this one penned, while another added, “None of them were considered 1st round picks tho…”

One IG user wanted to ensure that everyone remembered the day that the Saints passed on Shedeur in favor of a lesser option.

“Don’t forget that New Orleans chose Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders in the 2nd round,” they stated.

Perhaps the most surprising part of the post was that the NFL didn’t include the biggest sleeper of all time: Tom Brady. The GOAT was selected with the 199th pick in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Maybe the NFL was trying to tell us something without directly saying it. But we will never know. It’s on us fans to make those inferences.

The Browns selected Shedeur with the 144th overall pick in Round 5 today, finally ending his wild slide. It’s a far cry from being picked second overall, as many expected. However, Shedeur is likely just excited that a team called on him, wanting his services. He’s a humble quarterback, despite what some may believe. It’ll be interesting to see him compete for a starting job soon.