Mina Kimes Sends Jerry Jones a Sarcastic Message After Her First Visit To the AT&T Stadium

Sneha Singh
Published

Jerry Jones and Mina Kimes

Jerry Jones (left) and Mina Kimes (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys have been a common occurrence in the headlines for all the wrong reasons! It’s not just the team’s poor performance that has been drawing flak from fans, but also their home stadium’s infrastructure. While Jerry Jones has consistently shrugged off the matter as a non-issue in front of the media, Mina Kimes didn’t hesitate to call the owner out in a sarcastic way.

The reporter recently visited the AT&T Stadium for the first time and she couldn’t help but throw a hilarious jab at Jones. Kimes took a dig at the saga about the sun glare hampering the players’ vision which had reignited when CeeDee Lamb missed a pass against the Eagles. Jones earlier brushed all the concerns about the stadium but he couldn’t escape Kimes’ sarcastic approval!

The ESPN reporter posted a picture of herself in the AT&T Stadium on X with the caption:

First time at Cowboys Stadium. The natural lighting is great! I get it now, Jerry.

Dallas fans were amused to see Kimes’ dig at Jones and flooded her comment section with their own takes. While one internet user pointed out how the sun glare becomes harsh in the afternoon, another plainly requested her to not encourage the owner, even in jokes!

Fans were also surprised to know that it was the journalist’s first time at the Dallas Stadium considering she has been in the industry since 2007.

Another internet user talked about how Monday Night Football saw more than just Kimes, but the roof falling in the stadium!

The Cowboys’ latest matchup against the Texans shed light on another worrying issue about the stadium, and Jones came under fire yet again.

Jerry Jones reacts to the AT&T Stadium roof wearing off

The AT&T Stadium became the center of attention for the second week in a row after a piece of metal fell off the roof. The only fortunate thing about the incident was that no one was hurt as it occurred before the kickoff.

Got a lot of wind gusts in this area this afternoon, and apparently that created some looseness up there,” said Jones via ESPN. “And then when the wind, when we did try to open it up, the wind got in there and exacerbated the looseness.”

He further emphasized that had there been any danger to any audience member or player, he and the league wouldn’t have allowed the game to even begin. While Jones gave his side of clarification for the incident, it was the Texans who had the last laugh, both on and off the field.

Not only did Houston deliver a massive 34-10 dunk on Dallas, but even took a dig at their stadium’s ever-present issues on social media! The team’s official ‘Instagram account posted a hilarious photoshopped picture of the AT&T Stadium showing two metal planks in the shape of an ‘L’ falling from the roof! The caption read, “look out beLow.

While Jerry Jones can explain his stadium’s situation, excusing his franchise’s current standing is harder as the Cowboys stand at 3-7. Next up, they’ll face the 7-4 Commanders on Sunday at the Northwest Stadium.

