Gatorade Records $7,000,000,000 In Yearly Sales, Days After Josh Allen Announces Blockbuster Partnership

Josh Allen just lost his first game of the season against Aaron Rodgers’ Jets. However, he did secure a big W in his investment portfolio when he partnered with Gatorade a few days ago. As it turns out, Gatorade is the best-selling sports drink which has recorded $7,000,000,000 in yearly sales.

Boardroom recently released its list of best-selling sports drinks of 2023 and as one can expect, Gatorade was at the top of it. So it would be fair to say that Josh Allen’s recent multi-year deal with the same beverage giant, which is a part of his bigger deal with PepsiCo, couldn’t have come at a better time.

Josh Allen’s Massive Partnership With Gatorade

Not even a week has passed by since Josh Allen announced his partnership with Gatorade and PepsiCo. At the moment, it seems the sports beverage giant is thriving like never before. Gatorade has always been known for its iconic status and long-standing association with the world’s top athletes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1329226647162204168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hence, the market for Gatorade sports drinks has never really stopped expanding. Currently, if we look at their sales, Gatorade has hit another milestone. The company has recorded $7,000,000,000 in yearly sales, which is up 11.5% from last year. Amidst other drinks like Body Armor, PRIME, and PowerADE, the OG sports drink retained the top place in year-on-year sales.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BradleyGelber/status/1699221520231330165?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In order to take the brand to even greater heights, Bills QB Josh Allen recently became a part of Gatorade’s roster. Josh knows about Gatorade’s reputation of only partnering with the best athletes globally. In fact, for the brand’s commercial, Allen stepped onto the field alongside legendary QB Dan Marino, which really shows how far he has come in the world of football in such little time. It has been quite the year for the 27-year-old QB, and it just keeps on getting better.

Logan Paul & KSI Backed PRIME is Also Raking in the Moolah

Another sports drink that has been quickly capturing the market is ‘PRIME’. It is backed by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI. PRIME hit the market back in January 2022 and has quickly seen an amazing surge in popularity, recording an incredible 1,676% rise in 2023.

The success of Prime can be attributed in part to its co-founders, Logan Paul and KSI. Both celebs are arguably among the most renowned YouTube personalities globally. They boast a collective subscriber base of over 39 million on their main YouTube channels. In an interview with BBC Newsbeat, KSI insisted that the limited availability of the drink was not a marketing strategy. Although, he did acknowledge the fact that the shortage in stock sparked the drinks’ demand.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CxEgiFasI9J/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Eddie Hammerman, who is a marketing expert is of the view that the success of Prime is a result of a well-planned promotion that has taken months to cultivate. All in all, Logan Paul and KSI have quickly established a strong base in the sports drink segment. It will be interesting to see if they can ultimately dethrone Gatorade from the top spot in the future.