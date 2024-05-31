“Gave Up The Touchdown Every Year”: Steelers Legend Reflects on Transition From College to The NFL

Oct 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers former safety and 2020 Professional Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Troy Polamalu becomes emotional as he speaks at a news conference before the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is a different beast for college players coming in. Even with stellar college records, players are not able to make a smooth transition to the big league. Steelers legend Troy Polamalu got first-hand experience of just how difficult this transition can be after he was drafted in 2003.

Advertisement

A first-round pick for the Steelers in that year, Polamalu stumbled as a rookie, with him describing that first season as “humbling and humiliating.” The safety didn’t start a single game that season, spending most of his time on the sidelines. He told Cam Heyward on ‘Not Just Football,’

“The transition from college to the NFL is very difficult…It’s also a very tough adjustment…During my whole rookie year, I truly gave up a touchdown every single game.”

The legendary center played all 16 games his rookie season but struggled with touchdown conversions. He recorded a modest 48 tackles but only two sacks.

While he found that experience humiliating, Polamalu credits that initial adversity for changing his life and teaching him a thing or two about life. After that first season, he exploded on the field, the very next year picking up a team-high five interceptions, and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

Every season after that was a success for the Steelers center, eventually culminating in a Hall of Fame career.

Troy Polamalu’s Hall of Fame Career

The football safety has been enshrined as one of the greats of the Steelers. After that first disastrous season, there was no stopping Polamalu, as he quickly emerged as one of the league’s best offensive weapons. He concluded his career with 32 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, and 12 sacks.

Since 1999, only a few players have achieved the 30 interceptions and 10+ forced fumbles/sacks milestone. Polamalu is one of just ten players to reach this feat in the past 20 years, joining the ranks of fellow Hall of Famers such as Ray Lewis, Rod Woodson, and Brian Dawkins.

He also has two Super Bowls under his belt, 8 Pro Bowl titles, four All-Pro honors, and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s. His legendary career was capped off with a Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2020.