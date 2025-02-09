Joe Pompliano Decodes How the Super Bowl Ticket Prices Dropped to $2,600 from $6,900 Due to “Chiefs Fatigue” and Bourbon Street Attack

Feb 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Super Bowl LIX logo at the Super Bowl Host Committee Handoff press conference at the Super Bowl LVIII media center at the Mandalay Bay North Convention Center., Gary Lee (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports & Instagram @garyvee

As Super Bowl LIX continues to draw near, fans have begun to realize that this may, ironically enough, be their best chance at attending the championship game. With the Kansas City Chiefs on the brink of pulling off a historic three-peat, in addition to the extra viewers that Taylor Swift is bound to bring in, many assumed that the everyday fan would once again be priced out of the event.

In a surprising twist, however, Super Bowl ticket prices are at their lowest point in years. Down 62% from last year’s numbers, the “get-in” price for Super Bowl LIX is now down to $2,600.

Officially the cheapest Super Bowl since 2018, analyst and sports media personality, Joe Pompliano, took a closer look at the driving factors behind this year’s slumping prices.

First and foremost, according to Pompliano, is the notion of “Chiefs fatigue.”

“The idea that prices are dropping because fewer people want to see the Chiefs play in their third consecutive Super Bowl.”

Considering that fans were already threatening to boycott the Super Bowl following Kansas City’s victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, this seems plausible. In fact, the phenomenon of Super Bowl fatigue has been observed before.

When Tom Brady guided the New England Patriots to three consecutive Super Bowls, their first appearance garnered 126.3 million total viewers. Two years later, at Super Bowl LIII, that number had dropped to 113.6 million.

Additionally, Pompliano highlighted the economic aspect of ticket prices. Citing the basic principles of supply and demand, he noted that “Caesars Superdome has a seating capacity of 73,208, making it the largest stadium to host a Super Bowl in 14 years.”

Unfortunately, there was also the need to point out the impact that recent terrorist attacks might have on would-be Super Bowl goers.

“I have also heard that some people might be nervous about going to the game after the attack on Bourbon Street last month, which killed 14 and injured dozens more just a mile away from the stadium.”

From legitimate safety concerns to a general lack of interest, suffice to say, there are plenty of reasons behind the waning ticket prices.

Super Bowl LVIII ticket prices

As mentioned, prices for last year’s game were significantly higher, historically higher, in fact. According to Ticketmaster, fans spent anywhere from $6,250 to more than $10,000 dollars on resale tickets, while the most expensive seats were listed at $75,000 a piece.

With the average ticket price being well over $9,000, last year’s event broke any and all records from a pricing standpoint. Considering that the NFL was able to experience record-breaking profits from its most prior championship event, perhaps some financial regression was always in the cards for America’s biggest sports league.

Regardless of what the main motivation for this year’s prices may be, football fans should be relieved to know that they’ll experience some savings along the way as they travel to New Orleans to witness the gridiron’s grandest spectacle.