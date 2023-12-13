Nick Wright Quotes Tom Brady’s ‘Ref Chasing & Yelling Incident’ to Prove That Patrick Mahomes Didn’t Have to Apologize for His Outburst

A lot has happened since the Chiefs’ fifth loss this season. Patrick Mahomes’ outburst on the sideline spread like wildfire, and it only got more intense when he called out the referees in the post-game presser. The star quarterback has since issued an apology for mistreating Josh Allen and the sideline outburst.

Nonetheless, ‘What’s Wright’ host Nick Wright defended Patrick Mahomes in his recent episode of the podcast. He dove into several parameters and even recalled the time when ex-Patriots QB Tom Brady chased down the refs after a disappointing loss on a controversial call.

Wright expressed his disappointment about the call, as Chiefs HC Andy Reid has coached 25,172 snaps in his career, and it was the first time his team received an ‘offensive outside’ penalty. He further added that the team should have been given a warning, which Reid also brought up in the post-game interview.

It was also mentioned in the show that Dan Orlovsky broke down the tape of the bout, and Toney was found lined up over the ball a total of six times throughout the matchup. However, the penalty was called only in the fourth quarter, which was nothing but a ‘make or break’ situation. Wright further added that Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle was recently spotted lined up over the line as well, but the refs didn’t flag it.

Nick Wright then went on to recall Tom Brady’s outburst on the field to illustrate that players often lose their cool when there’s a controversial call. This occurred a decade ago, when TB12 was still leading the Patriots.

In a Monday Night Football game, Panthers’ Luke Kuechly was initially flagged for interfering with TE Rob Gronkowski in the end zone. However, the flag was later picked up, and the game was declared over with a final score of 24-20. If the flag wasn’t retracted, the Patriots would have a chance to win the game as they would get the ball on the one-yard line. This made Tom Brady very frustrated, and he went on to chase down the referee through the tunnel while hurling a few F-bombs.

Patrick Mahomes Apologizes to Josh Allen

The two-time MVP didn’t only vent his frustrations on the sidelines by yelling at the officials. While he met Josh Allen post-game, he brought up the bad call. He said to Allen, “Wildest f*king call I’ve ever seen,” followed by “F*king terrible.”

After the game, Mahomes appeared in ‘610 Sports KC’, where he expressed regret about the way things unfolded. He stated, “Obviously, you don’t ever want to react the way.” The reigning MVP also regretted how he acted towards Allen, as the latter had nothing to do with the call. He concluded by saying, “So I was more upset about that than I was about me on the sidelines.”

The Chiefs are now 8-5 and will clash with the Patriots next week. They are still the top AFC West seed, but the Broncos are closing in. Regardless of how this season unfolds, the defending champs need to address their receiving corps situation before 2024. End-game blunders have become a troubling trend for them.