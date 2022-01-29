“Tom Brady might retire and come back in 2 years like Michael Jordan”: Tony Romo believes Bucs QB might follow in the steps of NBA legend for his retirement

Tom Brady future is up in the air. And Tony Romo believes Bucs QB might just take a quick refresher like Michael Jordan.

The entire NFL world will be looking for a major decision ahead of the 2022 season. Tom Brady’s future was never in question until a few weeks ago. And after Brady’s comments after the loss against the Rams, the ambiguity isn’t any better.

Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 22 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

Tony Romo believes Tom Brady might pull a Michael Jordan.

Brady is the NFL GOAT. Jordan is the NBA GOAT. Jordan retired the first time after his first 3-peat with the feeling that he had acheived something that no one else had. Tom Brady is definitely in that category and Tony Romo believes that the Bucs QB might follow in the footsteps of Jordan.

“The Tom Brady one’s really interesting. I don’t know anything, no inside information. I don’t talk to Tom at all about this. This is kind of how I think he would retire,” Romo said. “Just knowing him a little bit, I’m like it’s going to be quick, it’s going to be, ‘What? Whoa! Boom!’ It’s going to be a little bit of a shock. It’s not going to be this fairy-tale ending.”

“I think sneakily, there’s a chance that Tom Brady retires and may, I’m just saying, could come back in two years,” Romo said. ‘This is just crazy but he’s like a bionic man. If he is right, well he’s not hurt, he’s still playing great. He may need to refresh like Jordan and go two years away, and maybe start another challenge. Because otherwise, he has nothing else to prove.”

No matter when he retires, Brady will definitely retire as the undisputed greatest player to ever take the field.

Also Read: “I hope Nathaniel Hickett doesn’t go anywhere. Unless I do.”: Aaron Rodgers hints that he will join the Denver broncos after his former OC landed the HC job