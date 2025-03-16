mobile app bar

JJ McCarthy Draws Comparisons With Aaron Rodgers After Putting His “Ritual” on Full Display

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Aaron Rodgers, JJ McCarthy

Aaron Rodgers [Left], JJ McCarthy [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

It’s only been a few weeks since Aaron Rodgers was linked to the Minnesota Vikings, and fans believe that his influence is rubbing off on the team’s rookie QB in JJ McCarthy. They are, of course, taking jabs at the unconventional methods Rodgers has used throughout his career to improve his performance. And now, McCarthy is adopting similar methods, though not quite the same, which he refers to as his “ritual.”

McCarthy is taking a more structured, science-backed approach to optimizing his mind and body. The Michigan alum recently took to Instagram to dive deep into this, which focuses on meditation, infrared therapy, and biohacking tools.

In collaboration with Wellness USA, the Vikings rookie revealed how he uses the Bio-9 PEMF Mat and an infrared sauna to aid recovery — a key for boosting performance on the field.

“The mat provides an efficient and effortless way to receive the same electromagnetic benefits as walking barefoot on the earth, and the sauna’s infrared therapy penetrates deeply into the body’s tissues, stimulating the circulatory system and increasing oxygenation of cells—enhancing cellular metabolism and promoting overall cell health,” the 22-year-old QB openly shared.

But for McCarthy, these practices aren’t just about physical recovery; they’re about mental resilience as well — a factor he believes is just as important as his throwing mechanics or footwork.

“My whole goal as an athlete is to be the best version of myself mentally, physically, and emotionally on the field. How do I expect that of myself on Sunday, Monday, or Thursday if I am not putting in the work and doing the right things off the field?” he continued, remaining focused and committed.

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 9 (@jjmccarthy)

Unsurprisingly, Aaron Rodgers was the first name that came into many fans’ minds after seeing McCarthy opt for alternate methods for improvement. From calling the quarterback duo two peas in a pod to some cheekily suggesting McCarthy should learn more about such practices from Rodgers, fans had fun reacting to the Vikings player’s morning ritual.

All that being said, JJ McCarthy has to be lauded for doing everything in his capacity to optimize his performance. The Vikings star is laying the pathway to shine when the moment comes.

As for whether this approach will lead to Rodgers-esque success? Only time will tell. But if McCarthy keeps this up, he might just be the next QB to master both the physical and mental sides of the game.

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these