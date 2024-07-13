George Kittle Explains How He Has Turned His Thursday Game Weeks Into a Mini-Bye Week

Football as a sport is known for its physicality and the toll on its players. On top of that, going through the week and attempting Thursday Night Football makes it worse for players like George Kittle who ‘hated’ the TNF. But, to help her husband cope with all of it, Claire Kittle found a way to make the 49ers star fall in love with TNF all over again.

George Kittle’s wife Claire Kittle introduced the tight end to the idea of a pseudo ‘mini bye-week’. The couple now prefers to spend their weekends connecting with nature to blow off the steam. Claire’s idea endorses and prepares for the upcoming week.

“If you take advantage of that time off for your body, you can really treat it as like a mini-bye week,” remarked George Kittle in his clip from the Netflix documentary ‘Receivers’.

For George Kittle embracing ‘me-time’ includes spending time with his wife whom he considers the battery that recharges him. The video shared by the NFL in collaboration with Omaha Productions, gives a glimpse of the Kittles enjoying their time off the field.

“You know my wife is like my battery and she recharges me,” claims George.

It is refreshing to see Kittle deriving the energy from his wife, and time off field. It is that clarity that helps him come back loss after loss and still put up great performances. The clip also captured cute moments between the couple as they take a stroll alongside Half Moon Bay with waves hitting the coast and roast some s’mores by the bonfire in a leisurely setting.

George Kittle Had a Completely Different TNF Last Season

While fans can’t wait to immerse themselves in another season of football entertainment, they remain split on George Kittle’s way of recharging. The idea of spending their time near Half Moon Bay delighted many, while others found it ‘incredibly boring’. Take a look at a few reactions here-

George Kittle Explains How he has turned his TNF game weeks into a mini bye week#fanreactions pic.twitter.com/4irqBzA8cu — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) July 13, 2024

It is hard to blame George Kittle who is balancing his energies with a mix of calm and enthusiasm on and off the field. For a long time now, Kittle has maintained his beast image. However, as the NFL introduced a second game of TNF for all teams last season, the tight end wasn’t happy.

Comparing being hit on the field to suffering from an accident, George Kittle painted a grim picture of the TNF. His hate for it has continued since, something that he again highlighted in the clip from ‘Receivers’. But Kittle took an opposite path last season, spending his time off the field wrestling away. In 2023, George Kittle participated in Wrestlemania 39. But judging by his words, he is certainly liking the idea of connecting with nature more than he liked his time in the ring.