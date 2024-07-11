George Kittle Won’t Trust NFL & Omaha Admins Anymore After Hilariously Falling Prey to “Fake Quote” Game

No one can joke about George Kittle being one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Nevertheless, Peyton Manning‘s Omaha Productions decided to pull off a joke on him, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, and Amon-Ra St. Brown when they attended the premiere of Netflix’s ‘Receiver.’ They asked who among the protagonists in the sports documentary series said the “quotes,” which were, in reality, song lyrics.

Advertisement

First, they asked him about a line from Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please, Please, Please,’ which says, “I know you’re craving some fresh air, but that ceiling fan is so nice.” Thinking that one of his fellow receivers said it, Kittle said it was from Davante Adams. He chose the Las Vegas Raiders wideout because he was probably talking to his wife.

They had George Kittle guess another “quote,” this time a line from Justin Bieber’s 2011 hit ‘Never Say Never.’ The lyric goes, “I will never say never, I will fight ’till forever to make it right.” However, the San Francisco 49ers tight end guessed it came from St. Brown. Meanwhile, they had Jefferson guess the same line who thought Kittle said it.

It was a wonderful merry-go-round of grown men struggling to place the quotes from song lyrics. They all fell for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

The four-time All-Pro tight end seems to be a favorite among his colleagues. They had St. Brown improperly guess a line from Taylor Swift’s ‘Fortnight,’ saying it was from Kittle. Since no one revealed the punch line to them, Kittle and his fellow receivers might laugh or feel ashamed about not knowing where those lines are from.

George Kittle’s Comical Response on Why Travis Kelce Didn’t Do ‘Receiver’

If someone is doing a documentary on NFL receivers, Travis Kelce should be part of the series. However, he did not participate in this follow-up series to ‘Quarterback,’ in which Kelce’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes, was a protagonist and co-producer through 2 PM Productions.

In an interview with Us Weekly’s Daniel Trainor, George Kittle offered a comical reason for Kelce’s non-participation in ‘Receiver.’ Kittle said Kelce might be worried that there’s not too much excitement in his life. It’s obviously a jest, considering Kelce’s eventful summer, especially in going around Europe and participating in Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour.’

However, Kelce did get an invitation to be the subject of the Netflix documentary, which premiered on July 10. As he mentioned in his June 2024 appearance on ‘Bussin’ with the Boys,’ he declined the offer because he didn’t want to participate in a reality television program again. Kelce was the leading man in the 2016 reality dating program ‘Chasing Kelce.’ He and Maya Benberry, the show’s winner, dated from after the program ended until January 2017.

Kelce has a lot of things on his plate. Aside from enjoying his summer via a European tour, he still does the ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother, recently-retired center Jason Kelce.

Meanwhile, George Kittle will be the only tight end featured in this eight-part documentary series produced by Omaha, 2 PM, and NFL Films. He’s the right subject because he earned First-Team All-Pro honors last season, tallying 65 catches for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns. Kittle will be one of the main subjects in episodes 1, 5, 6, 7, and 8.