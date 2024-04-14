“Get Out of Here”: Tom Brady Urged to Prioritize Single Life and Parenting Over NFL Return

Tom Brady’s hint at a possible NFL return post-retirement has stirred up the NFL community, eclipsing even the buzz around the most hyped NFL draft prospects. Analysts such as Jason Whitlock and Steve Kim jumped into the fray, discussing the hypothetical situation of a franchise reaching out to Brady if he indeed decided to make a comeback at the age of 46.

Steve Kim adamantly opposed the idea of Tom Brady making a comeback, emphasizing that the latter’s career has run its course. The sports writer pointed to Brady’s last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, acknowledging his success in leading the team to victories and playoff contention; however, at the same time, he suggested that Brady appeared ready to hang up his cleats right after losing to the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. He did exactly that by announcing his retirement for the second time, thus, Kim believes that Brady should enjoy life after football, raising kids, and pursuing other ventures.

“I get it, he misses the game, he misses the camaraderie, he’s getting the itch, he’s a free man,” Steve Kim said. “Why not enjoy that freedom, whatever that is in terms of his personal single life, and then raise his kids? It’s over Jason! It’s just over! No, It’s done. Get out of here. Jeez!”

Jason Whitlock, however, strongly opposed Kim’s stance, in contrast to Steve Kim’s skepticism, questioning whether NFL teams like the 49ers would disregard the opportunity to have Tom Brady on the roster. He challenged Kim’s viewpoint, adding that Brady’s potential return could be enticing for franchises seeking a proven winner.

Despite Kim’s assertion that Brady would need preparation and training camp, Whitlock remained steadfast in his belief that Brady’s presence alone would create enough impact to benefit any team. He further argued that in modern-day football, even younger athletes exhibit reluctance towards attending training camp. Jason contended that traditional norms no longer hold the same significance.

Steve Kim and Jason Whitlock Argue Whether Tom Brady Has ‘Too Much Respect for the Game’ to Not Come Back

Jason Whitlock expressed such confidence in Tom Brady’s potential return that he wagered against Steve Kim, offering to purchase round-trip tickets to anywhere in the USA if Brady doesn’t make a comeback. Conversely, Steve Kim pointed out Brady’s status as a seasoned veteran with 20 seasons under his belt and added that Brady holds too much reverence for the game and its demands to entertain the notion of a return after spending an entire season on the couch.

“Have you not listened to Tom Brady say, ‘they have dumbed down and made the game easy, anybody can do this,’ that’s what he recognizes.” Jason added, “He’s watching bad quarterbacks look good and he’s like ‘I can do that at 46’.”

That being said, Tom Brady’s post-40 career showcased remarkable productivity; he bagged 22,938 passing yards, proving his adaptability and durability. His retirement, too, stemmed from prioritizing family over football and not a decline in his skills or abilities. Brady could feasibly thrive in today’s NFL if he chose to return with his history and sustained peak performance.

Jason Whitlock’s argument indeed holds merit, as any NFL coach would likely welcome Brady with open arms if the opportunity presented itself. A team with rookie quarterbacks could benefit from his mentorship as well. Moreover, with strategic planning, Tom Brady could serve as an ideal starter, laying the groundwork for years of franchise glory. However, it’s a big ‘If‘.