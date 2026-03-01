Giants LB Abdul Carter’s Autograph Has Left Fans Questioning if It’s Even Allowed, While Some Say, “It’s One of the Coolest”

Over the years, we’ve seen some weird, uninteresting, and effortless autographs from star athletes across all sports. NFL players are no strangers to this, from Ja’Tavion Sanders’s just the initials “JS” to RB Christine Michael’s weird-looking C. And now, most recently, it’s New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter who is being included in the list for his strange autograph.

Advertisement

NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman recently shared a 2025 Panini Origins rookie card, autographed, of Carter. It’s a Rookie Jumbo Patch Autograph card, to be specific, featuring jersey material from the linebacker. But Kleiman wrote that the card also featured what is being labeled the “WORST autograph of All Time.”

The autograph is essentially the @ symbol from an email address. Kleiman added in his note, “This shouldn’t be allowed,” and many NFL fans seemed to agree.

“Terrible auto but a rock solid 10 of an @ symbol,” one fan commented.

Terrible auto but a rock solid 10 of an @ symbol — thekernal03 (@thekernal03) March 1, 2026

“Now we need the whole email,” another joked. “It’s probably as far as he learned the alphabet,” a user piled on.

However, not everyone thinks it’s the worst autograph ever. Some users actually find it creative, noting that Carter incorporated his initials, with the ‘C’ wrapped around the ‘A.’

“That’s original as f**k in the sense of an auto at least tho lol,” one said. “A surrounded by a C. No problem from me,” a second user added.

Meanwhile, this one shared a picture of Carolina Panthers tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders’s Rookie Patch card, noting that this autograph is even worse.

Spoken like someone who’s never seen a Ja’Tavion Sanders auto pic.twitter.com/iUSqon7Hno — Filly Goof (@fillygoof) March 1, 2026

Yet another user shared a card of Edrick Houston, while one posted George Pickens’ scribbled signature as well.

This one is pretty bad pic.twitter.com/hi7dT6xaxd — CHRIBIZZLE (@caboose005) March 1, 2026

Abdul Carter, and George Pickens! The worst pic.twitter.com/G05LesXNf9 — Chris Manno (@Mann_O_Steel17) February 28, 2026

We have to agree with the latter group of fans that Carter’s signature doesn’t look that bad. Not as bad as Jerry Jeudy’s just”JJ,” or Vernand Morency’s checkmark.