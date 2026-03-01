mobile app bar

Giants LB Abdul Carter’s Autograph Has Left Fans Questioning if It’s Even Allowed, While Some Say, “It’s One of the Coolest”

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google news
Abdul Carter and his rookie card

Over the years, we’ve seen some weird, uninteresting, and effortless autographs from star athletes across all sports. NFL players are no strangers to this, from Ja’Tavion Sanders’s just the initials “JS” to RB Christine Michael’s weird-looking C. And now, most recently, it’s New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter who is being included in the list for his strange autograph.

NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman recently shared a 2025 Panini Origins rookie card, autographed, of Carter. It’s a Rookie Jumbo Patch Autograph card, to be specific, featuring jersey material from the linebacker. But Kleiman wrote that the card also featured what is being labeled the “WORST autograph of All Time.”

The autograph is essentially the @ symbol from an email address. Kleiman added in his note, “This shouldn’t be allowed,” and many NFL fans seemed to agree.

“Terrible auto but a rock solid 10 of an @ symbol,” one fan commented.

“Now we need the whole email,” another joked. “It’s probably as far as he learned the alphabet,” a user piled on.

However, not everyone thinks it’s the worst autograph ever. Some users actually find it creative, noting that Carter incorporated his initials, with the ‘C’ wrapped around the ‘A.’

“That’s original as f**k in the sense of an auto at least tho lol,” one said. “A surrounded by a C. No problem from me,” a second user added.

Meanwhile, this one shared a picture of Carolina Panthers tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders’s Rookie Patch card, noting that this autograph is even worse.

Yet another user shared a card of Edrick Houston, while one posted George Pickens’ scribbled signature as well.

We have to agree with the latter group of fans that Carter’s signature doesn’t look that bad. Not as bad as Jerry Jeudy’s just”JJ,” or Vernand Morency’s checkmark.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. Samnur now diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and the NCAA. He considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1500 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over two years ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Elden Ring (New Game +6).

Share this article

Don’t miss these