Tom Brady Admirer Veronika Rajek Drops “Raciest-Ever” Videos in Skimpy Yellow Bikini While Enjoying Her Time at the Beach

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek is dropping racy photos and videos at the rate of knots on her Instagram account these days. After all, this practice of hers has resulted in exponential growth in her Instagram follower count.

Boasting a family of 4.4 million Insta followers, every post which Veronika decides to roll out ends up going crazy viral. However, one should also not take anything away from the Tom Brady dating rumors which have actually played a super massive role in taking Veronika’s popularity to great heights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronika Rajek,MBA.,MSc (@veronikarajek)

Veronika Rajek’s latest beach videos are breaking the internet

After looking at all of Veronika’s posts and stories, it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that her favorite place to spend some quality time is by the beach. While she keeps on nailing classy and boss-lady looks, her beach photos often end up raking in the most amount of engagement.

Adding more visuals to her awesome collection, the Slovakian bombshell recently shared a couple of videos on her Insta story where she can be seen chilling on the boat in flashy yellow and white bikini with little Coco in her hands. “Vero x Coco,” Rajek wrote on one of the videos that she shared.

Unstoppable Veronika rallies on!! Credit: Veronika Rajek’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/8ywTZifcNW — Shubham Bhargav (@shubhbhargav21) April 3, 2023

As one can expect, Veronika looked absolutely stunning in all the visuals and it would be fair to say that her followers must have gone absolutely crazy as soon as the clips and photos dropped. Beach-lover Veronika has claimed in the past as well that she is born to live in a bikini and the above visuals definitely pay testimony to that statement.

Reese Witherspoon-Tom Brady dating rumors might affect Veronika’s popularity in coming days

Although Veronika was already a celebrated personality in the modeling world, it is no secret that she earned a whole new status after Brady dating rumors started emerging in December last year. However, lately, complete attention of almost all Brady fans has shifted from Rajek to Reese Witherspoon.

The Academy Award winning actress was recently reported to be dating Tom after her marriage of 12 years came to an end. Does this mean that Veronika’s follower count might witness a decline in the coming days? Only time will tell.