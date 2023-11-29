“Let Them Talk They Sh*t”: Deion Sanders Jr. Lashes Out at Haters After Colorado Concludes a 4-8 Season

The Colorado Buffaloes concluded their season with a challenging 4-8 record. This unexpected end has left the fans and critics with mixed emotions. Despite the setbacks, Deion Sanders Jr. has continued his advocacy of the team, defending them against the doubters and naysayers.

Colorado’s 2023 season fell short of the expectations set by fans and Coach Prime during his transition in Dec 2022. While the disappointments loom over, Deion Sanders Jr. took to social media to address the critics head-on. Young Sanders is known for his outspoken nature and has never shied away from calling out hate comments. His defense for the Buffaloes is unwavering as is his campaign for the team.

In a strong-worded reply to the haters, Deion Sanders Jr. presented a solid front for the Buffaloes via X, asking fans and team members to “stop going back and forth” with haters and to “let them talk they sh*t.” Junior further said that the team will “bounce back” and there will be a lot of winning in the offseason for them.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeionSandersJr/status/1729236429534826749?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This is not the first time Deion Sanders Jr. has supported the team. His social media efforts were also recently recognized by the Washington Post, appreciating him for helping the Buffaloes in recruitment with his campaigning.

Deion Sanders Shows Dedication Amidst the Chaos

Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes are facing a hard time ending the season 4-8, an improvement from their previous 1-11 record but still last in Pac-12. The dedication of Coach Prime and his sons to support the team’s holistic growth has transcended all expectations. However, the 6 game-losing skid has introduced a state of turmoil in Boulder even as two prospective QBs de-committed from the program.

Reportedly, Antwann Hill and Winston Watkins Jr decommitted from Colorado following the subpar end to the season. Danny O’Neil decided to end his association with the Buffs in response to the team’s struggles. Additionally, TE Coach Tim Brewster resigned from the team, wishing the team well.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3/status/1729251180507803723?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This chaotic position has raised questions about the Colorado Buffaloes’ future even as Coach Prime continues to hold its helm. Sanders and Colorado’s four wins all came from teams with losing records and only one of those wins came from within the Pac-12 against Arizona State.

With only one conference win, the Buffaloes finished their Pac-12 career still in last place. Where Sanders stirs the ship from here remains to be seen. But for now, things are not looking as optimistic as they did when they opened the season with three straight wins.