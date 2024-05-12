Gisele Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan & Momma Brady Receive Heartfelt Wishes From Tom Brady On Mother’s Day

Tom Brady seems to appreciate the women in his life. In a heartfelt post on Instagram, he wished all the mothers in his proximity a very happy Mother’s Day. That includes his ex wife Gisele Bündchen and mother of his eldest son Jack, Bridget Moynahan.

He captioned the post,“Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love ❤️❤️❤️”

First few pictures are of his post include his children pictured with their grandmother, Galynn Patricia Brady. The 79-year-old is famously a key inspiration for Brady during his career. The next few pictures include him and his sisters who have all shaped the man that Brady is today.

And in the last two pictures, we see Brady wish Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan as well for co-parenting with him. Although that was a move that fans thought proved just how big a man Tom Brady is.

Recently, after Tom Brady’s roast, reports surfaced online that the supermodel was not very impressed with the way jokes were hurdled her way during the Netflix GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time).

Fans were quick to point out how Gisele was put in the last slide. But at the same time they thought that it was big and alpha of Tom Brady to post this.

Social Media Has a Field Day With Tom Brady’s Mother’s Day Post

Social Media users thought that the way Tom Brady is acting is a classy manner. It is easy to be sour and keep grudges, as fans suspect things didn’t end on good terms between Brady and Bündchen. Thus, being the bigger person, appreciating the relationship and the parenting that they’ve done together, calls for a classy move like the one made by Tom Brady.

Fans said, Brady is a bigger man than they are for the way he addressed the issue. And hope to be as forgiving as Brady in the future. They also feel that even Brady played around by keeping her on the last slide. But that could just be the order in which they became mothers in his life.